If you're asking do Palworld bosses respawn, then it's likely that you've faced off against one of the Alpha Pals and accidentally killed it while you were trying to stuff it into a Pal Sphere, or you originally intended to defeat it in Palworld but are now filled with regret. Whatever your reasoning, it's understandable that you don't want to lose access to these unique and powerful Pals in your game world, so here's the lowdown on whether bosses respawn in Palworld.

Do bosses respawn in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

If you're worried about losing access to any Alpha Pals then we can put your mind at ease, as Palworld bosses do respawn in the same game world. We've tested this and can confirm that bosses respawn in Palworld, whether you've previously captured them or defeated them in combat. After your initial encounter you'll see a marker appear on your map with the boss' name, and once you've completed the fight for the first time a tick will be added with 'defeated' underneath – but don't worry, as this is not the end for them.

While it's true that bosses respawn in Palworld, this doesn't happen immediately so you'll need to be patient and wait for the process to happen. Players are reporting that an hour of real time needs to pass in-game following an encounter before a boss starts to reappear, and this timer is paused if you save and quit out of your world, so continue playing and working towards other goals in the meantime. As some Alpha Pals only spawn at certain times, you may need to go away and come back at either night or day to encourage them to appear again. If you're trying to capture a boss then be wary if you have any Pals in your squad that deliver passive attacks even when not activated, as they can accidentally kill the Alpha while you're trying to trap it in your Pal Sphere.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission