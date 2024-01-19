Do Pals evolve in Palworld?

By Joel Franey
published

Pals do not evolve in Palworld, but that doesn't mean that they can't improve and change

Do pals evolve in Palworld?
(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Do Pals evolve in Palworld? Though clearly inspired by Pokemon, not all features have transferred between the two franchises  their respective opinions of the second amendment, for example. For that reason, we'll explain Palworld's stance on evolution below, and what mechanics it has for enhancing your Pals over time - presumably as ruthless as every other part of it.

Does Palworld have evolution?

Do pals evolve in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)
No, there is no evolution mechanic in Palworld - your Pals don't evolve and as far as we know, there's no plan to add that feature in the future, even though the game is in early access. There are Pals that look similar and may, in the context of the game's lore, be divergent or related species, but there's no way to make a Pal in your party evolve into a different creature altogether.

If you want to change your Pals in meaningful ways, the closest approximation (beyond simply levelling them up) is Breeding Pals. At level 19 players can use the technology tree to unlock the Breeding Farm, where you can breed various Pals together. Depending on the combinations, different Pals might create entirely new species - which, when you think about it, is actually a slightly more accurate understanding of what evolution is than Pokemon ever achieved.

But for now, this is the closest you can get to seeing Pals evolve. Of course, if building the best team possible is your priority, here's the Palworld type chart, or check out how to get all manner of Palworld guns here!

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

