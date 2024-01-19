Do Pals evolve in Palworld? Though clearly inspired by Pokemon, not all features have transferred between the two franchises their respective opinions of the second amendment, for example. For that reason, we'll explain Palworld's stance on evolution below, and what mechanics it has for enhancing your Pals over time - presumably as ruthless as every other part of it.

Does Palworld have evolution?

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

No, there is no evolution mechanic in Palworld - your Pals don't evolve and as far as we know, there's no plan to add that feature in the future, even though the game is in early access. There are Pals that look similar and may, in the context of the game's lore, be divergent or related species, but there's no way to make a Pal in your party evolve into a different creature altogether.

If you want to change your Pals in meaningful ways, the closest approximation (beyond simply levelling them up) is Breeding Pals. At level 19 players can use the technology tree to unlock the Breeding Farm, where you can breed various Pals together. Depending on the combinations, different Pals might create entirely new species - which, when you think about it, is actually a slightly more accurate understanding of what evolution is than Pokemon ever achieved.

But for now, this is the closest you can get to seeing Pals evolve. Of course, if building the best team possible is your priority, here's the Palworld type chart, or check out how to get all manner of Palworld guns here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission