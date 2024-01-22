Where to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

Palworld Pal Fluids are a special material players need to create the Hot Springs, Cement and more besides - an essential simple material and crafting resource that players will occasionally find themselves short of in the early and mid-game of Palworld. However, while Pal Fluids are something that aren't hugely intuitive to find, once you know where to look, they shouldn't prove a problem. For those who need the water wrung out from their pets, here's how to get Pal Fluid in Palworld.

Palworld Pal Fluids location

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Pal Fluids in Pal World are obtained as a drop from certain water-Element Pals, though not every Water Pal does this. As far as we know, the specific Pals you want to source are the following:

Pengullet

Fuack

Teafant

Celaray

Kelpsea

Surfent

None of these Pals should be particularly powerful in the wild, so defeating them should be easy enough. To actually find any of them, you'll need to search coastlines and the ocean itself, keeping an eye out for anything living and blue (which all of the above Pals are).

Once you find them, it doesn't matter how you win the fight, as either killing or catching them causes them to drop Pal Fluids. Celaray tend to congregate in small groups and can be a very efficient way to farm Pal Fluids, so if you can see these large, manta-ray like Pals, that's your best bet.

