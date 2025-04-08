How does Pocketpair spend all that Palworld money? Dev says they can take "risks" even if "we don't know what we're doing," trusting the CEO has "squirreled away enough to keep us alive"

News
By Contributions from published

It's good to be Pocketpair

Palworld
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

We know that money makes the world go 'round, money can't buy happiness, money doesn't grow on trees, and a million other pithy things that remind us – however cruelly – that money is a hassle that comes with being alive. Well, unless you're Palworld developer Pocketpair, which is so flush with cash, it's allowed to recklessly flush its coffers down the toilet from time to time.

Pocketpair community manager John "Bucky" Buckley told GamesRadar+ at GDC 2025 that Pocketpair is sort of "terrible" at managing its reserves, but that Palworld's "healthy, healthy amount of generation" allows the company to take financial risks.

"We're all kind of very new at this," Bucky said. "We're a very young company. Obviously, a lot of that money goes right back into it, hiring new people and expanding the company to keep up with the demand.

"As far as publishing goes, we didn't set any budgets or anything. We're just gonna kind of keep spending money until we feel we've reached the point where we should just wait and see what happens."

"We're just the kind of company where ideas look really cool," Bucky continued, "and it's not until someone hands you the invoice that you're like, 'Oh, right, of course, this costs a lot.'"

Luckily, Pocketpair's spending problem is to players' benefit. The developer's new publishing arm is already looking like an indie gaming idyll, having just announced a "gorgeous" truck sim with enough haunted New England appeal to steal away several of my weekends.

"I don't want to toot our own horn or anything," Bucky told GamesRadar+, "but we're obviously in a very comfortable position right now where we can afford to be a bit experimental, and we can afford to take risks. Our CEO is an incredibly intelligent guy, and I'm confident that even if we do spend more than we should, he squirreled away enough to keep us alive for a while."

"Minutes after Palworld released," Pocketpair was already getting game pitches from "some really big names" before it even set up its own publisher: "No one has money at the moment."

See more PS5 News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
A drawing of a shinobi with horns and demonic eyes in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, with an On The Radar frame

"I created Naoe how I would create a movie character," says Assassin's Creed Shadows star Masumi: "Just very full and honest and a whole human being as much as I can"
A screenshot shows a boss battle from Hollow Knight Silksong.

New Hollow Knight: Silksong screenshots show just how much Team Cherry's Metroidvania has changed in 6 years, making the remaining wait even worse
Mario Kart Baby Park map

Mario Kart's infamous Baby Park was inspired by the 2002 Olympic ice skating track, and Nintendo knew it was going to be "a love-it-or-hate-it kind of course" even during development
See more latest
Most Popular
Mario Kart Baby Park map
Mario Kart's infamous Baby Park was inspired by the 2002 Olympic ice skating track, and Nintendo knew it was going to be "a love-it-or-hate-it kind of course" even during development
Jennifer Coolidge in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie star Jennifer Coolidge says her on-screen romance with Nitwit the Villager was "like fire"
Balatro Joker card
Wildly successful Balatro publisher says more indie devs need funding "that isn't based on making a ridiculous amount of money back"
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen
"This isn't Ubisoft": Former Nintendo PR managers say the company's mantra of "respect the value" is why Switch games "don't go on sale"
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Blizzard details full Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025 with teasers for seasons 9 and 10, reconfirms a new expansion for 2026, and hints at multiple "new IP collabs"
The infamous &quot;you&#039;re winner&quot; trophy from Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing
22 years ago, the worst game of all time launched to a Metacritic score of just 8, and now it's on Steam with 83% positive reviews from a whole new generation of garbage lovers
Lethal Company trailer
After 4 months without an update, Lethal Company is back in business after its creator was “inspired” by playing Steam competitor Repo
Screenshot from Truckful, showing a truck on a road at night, illuminated by a street light.
Palworld developer Pocketpair's publishing arm reveals its next game – a "gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!)" truck adventure with a "small town mystery"
The White Lotus season 3
The White Lotus creator Mike White says a cut scene from season 3’s finale saw sparks fly between two characters who we never saw meet: "It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 fans can finally marry Astarion thanks to a new update for Baldur's Village, the Stardew Valley mod approved by Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke himself