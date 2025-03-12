As Palworld studio's publishing branch teases new reveals, its head is "nervous" that "people will just expect more" games like its survival hit

After raking up virality and, presumably, boatloads of cash with Palworld, developer Pocketpair set up a publishing branch to use some of that success and help other indies reach the finish line. But one developer is now feeling "very nervous" that fans will only expect more Palworld-shaped games from the new publisher.

Pocketpair's communications director and publishing manager 'Bucky' took to social media to reveal that the company's planning to announce its first round of partnered games "soon," though he's "very nervous to reveal our first batch of games. Not because I think the reception will be bad (they are all bangers), but because I worry people will just expect more Palworld."

Bucky later clarified that he's worried that people are expecting Pocketpair to publish more games like Palworld - complete with monster-taming, survival-ish, and maybe creatures-with-guns gameplay - and that "Palworld development is obviously completely unaffected by PPP (Pocketpair Publishing)."

The publishing division's main goal "is to help cool indies get made," rather than turn Pocketpair into some type of mammoth survival game factory. Bucky does seem to have another secret agenda, however. "I'm very aware that our company is called PP and our publishing wing is called PPP and I don’t care! We will keep collecting Ps…"

Pocketpair Publishing sounds like it has the same aim as Outersloth - the indie fund formed by Among Us developer Innersloth - and in a time where we see so many instances of mass layoffs and studio closures, it's reassuring to see some bigger independent companies creating a stable alternative for indie devs.

