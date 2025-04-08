Palworld developer Pocketpair's publishing arm reveals its next game – a "gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!)" truck adventure with a "small town mystery"

Pocketpair Publishing has revealed the next indie game in its publishing portfolio, Truckful – a "car delivery adventure game" that sounds like it's housing an eerie twist.

The publishing branch of Palworld developer Pocketpair opened its doors back in January , when it revealed its goal to "provide comprehensive support for game development through funding and publishing for indie developers and studios." At the time, Pocketpair confirmed that it was partnering with Tales of Kenzera: ZAU developer Surgent Studios to support its upcoming horror game, which hasn't actually been unveiled yet. But the publisher is already adding more to its repertoire with Truckful.

In its latest announcement, Pocketpair Publishing says it's "provided the funding to help MythicOwl bring their dream game to life, and we're proud to support them so even more players can enjoy this charming game!" Publishing manager John "Bucky" Buckley adds that he's "very, very, very excited" to unveil the news, describing Truckful as "a gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!) game about a little truck!"

He continues: "The team is from Poland, and the moment I saw the pitch, I knew we had to help them out!"

🛻Very very very excited to announce Pocketpair Publishing's newest game, Truckful! A gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!) game about a little Truck! The team is from Poland and the moment I saw the pitch I knew we had to help them out! 🇵🇱Check it out! 🛻 https://t.co/5gPOzYQjTGApril 7, 2025

The game really does look gorgeous – its Steam description reveals that you'll drive around in your truck "through seemingly peaceful countryside valleys," making deliveries to townsfolk, while also "uncovering the ancient mystery that surrounds the nearby old forest." Just in case you needed any more convincing, developer MythicOwl says people describe it as "Dredge on four wheels," as well as a "cozy horror delivery game" and "SnowRunner in Massachusetts."

Truckful doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's definitely one to keep an eye on when it launches on PC.

Be sure to keep an eye on our roundup of upcoming indie games for more exciting releases.