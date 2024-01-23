How to get an incubator in Palword and hatch eggs

You'll need a Palworld incubator to hatch eggs, something that will require some leveling up and at least one boss fight to earn the Ancient Technology parts and points you need to unlock it. If you've found some eggs lying about and want to see what they turn into, then here's how to get a Palworld incubator and hatch some new pals.

How to get an egg incubator in Palworld

Palworld incubators are now part of the Ancient Technology branch and unlocked at level 7. (Previously on PC they were just part of normal tech, but this has since been changed). That means you'll have to take on at least one boss to get the Palworld Ancient Civilisation Parts and points to unlock it. You'll also need some cloth, stone and Paldium fragments, but those are much easier to source.

So, in total, to get a Palworld Incubator you'll need the following:

To unlock Reach Level 7 1 Ancient Technology point

To craft 10 Paldium Fragments 5 cloth 30 stone 2 Ancient Civilisation Parts



Stone you can just pick up, or use a pickaxe to bash it out of boulders, wood you can harvest from trees, and cloth you can make from wool. That just leaves the Ancient Civilisation Point and Parts. To get those you'll need to take on and defeat a boss, and your best bet is the level 11 Chillet you can find here:

Obviously you'll need to be a close enough level to take it down but it's probably one of the easier nearby options, and certainly a lot more achievable than the level 38 Mammorest wandering around in the opening area.

Defeating that will get you the 1 Ancient Civilisation point needed to unlock the Incubator, and the 2 Ancient Civilisation Parts to craft it. And, you can farm it if needed later as Palworld bosses respawn eventually.

How to use Palworld Incubators to hatch eggs

You'll find eggs scattered around the world as you explore - the ones you can hatch are brightly coloured and painted to differentiate them from the more normal plain food eggs. To put a suitable egg in an Incubator, you just need to approach it and 'use' it. You can then choose the egg you want to hatch if you have more than one, and that will start a timer.

This timer will vary on how suitable the surrounding environment is. If it's 'comfortable' then you'll see the egg time will proceed at 100%. However, if the egg is too warm or too cold, it will proceed at 50% speed. To rectify that you can move/create/destroy fires as necessary to set things up as needed.

