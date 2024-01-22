How to get High Quality Oil in Palworld

Palworld High Quality Oil is an essential mid-and-late-game resource, mainly used to craft the various Palworld guns and related armaments. However, unlike certain resources such as the Palworld Pal Fluids, it's harder to know exactly where you should be looking for High Quality Oil, and the circumstances under which it's dropped are something that it's easy to miss. However, we'll explain the slightly inconsistent circumstances by which you can obtain High Quality Oil in Palworld and craft guns for yourself.

High Quality Oil location in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

High Quality Oil in Palworld is a drop from certain Pals when either caught, killed or butchered. The key Pals to keep in mind are the following:

Mammorest

Woolipop

Flambelle

Digtoise

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Grintale

Dumud

There may be other Pals who drop this material, but we've found that it's the first three that are easiest to find, assuming you're starting off from the Plateau of Beginnings and head roughly Northwest. Mammorest in particular can drop over half a dozen High Quality Oil per kill, though obviously taking down these big leafy elephants is easier said than done. If you want some help with that, our special Palworld type chart will reveal which of your Pals have the best chance at defeating it.

Once you have High Quality Oil, your best approach is to bring it back to your base and set up a weapons workbench - because assuming you have the technology points applied and the Palworld Ingots, now you can start crafting the various firearms the game provides.

