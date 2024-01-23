Where to get Electric Organs in Palworld

By Joel Franey
published

Electric Organs are a drop from Electric-Element Pals used for certain constructions

Palworld Electric Organ
(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld Electric Organs are an essential material resource you can find, used to make electronic weapons and devices that ultimately represent your elevation into a more advanced section of the tech tree and more developed facilities and defenses at your base. But how do you get Electric Organs in Palworld? We'll explain where they're found below, and what you need to do to get them for yourself.

Palworld Electric Organs location

Palworld Electric Organ

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Electric Organs in Palworld are a drop you get from killing or catching certain Pals, specifically any of the following:

  • Sparkit
  • Jolthog
  • Dazzi
  • Beakon
  • Grizzbolt
  • Rayhound
  • Univolt
More Palworld guides

Palworld Pal Fluids
Do Palworld bosses respawn?
Palworld High Quality Oil
Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts
Palworld Flying Mounts

It's the first two on that list - Sparkit and Jolthog - that Palworld players are most likely to find easy to farm Electric Organs from, as both Pals are incredibly weak and found in fairly high numbers just to the Northwest of the starting area in the Plateau of Beginnings. Head there with your Pals and catch/kill as many of them as you can, keeping an eye out for the telltale yellow colour that tends to stand out amongst the landscape. Alternatively, you can always try breeding them at your base and butchering them - though that's a slower process overall.

Once you have Electric Organs, you'll be able to start making various electricity-powered devices to either carry or set up at your base, ranging from generators to lights to pylons and more besides.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments