Where to get Electric Organs in Palworld

Palworld Electric Organs are an essential material resource you can find, used to make electronic weapons and devices that ultimately represent your elevation into a more advanced section of the tech tree and more developed facilities and defenses at your base. But how do you get Electric Organs in Palworld? We'll explain where they're found below, and what you need to do to get them for yourself.

Palworld Electric Organs location

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Electric Organs in Palworld are a drop you get from killing or catching certain Pals, specifically any of the following:

Sparkit

Jolthog

Dazzi

Beakon

Grizzbolt

Rayhound

Univolt

It's the first two on that list - Sparkit and Jolthog - that Palworld players are most likely to find easy to farm Electric Organs from, as both Pals are incredibly weak and found in fairly high numbers just to the Northwest of the starting area in the Plateau of Beginnings. Head there with your Pals and catch/kill as many of them as you can, keeping an eye out for the telltale yellow colour that tends to stand out amongst the landscape. Alternatively, you can always try breeding them at your base and butchering them - though that's a slower process overall.

Once you have Electric Organs, you'll be able to start making various electricity-powered devices to either carry or set up at your base, ranging from generators to lights to pylons and more besides.

