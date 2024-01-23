How to get Palworld Flying Mounts

Palworld Flying Mounts are something that players can obtain in the mid-game if they know how. There's a few rideable Pals that can fly throughout the game, giving you some choice about what kind of mount you want, but they're not all equally common and some are far easier than others. Nonetheless, I'll explain how to get a flying mount in Palworld that you can ride, all the Pals we know of that you can fly, and what the limitations of flight actually are.

How to get a Flying Mount in Palworld to ride on

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Flying Mounts in Palworld are obtained through the following process:

Catch any of the flying Pals that Palworld permits to be rideable mounts (see below) This should unlock a Saddle for that specific Pal in the Technology Tree Unlock the Saddle with Technology Points, then build it at the Pal Gear Workbench. This should add the Saddle to your Key Items. Put the Pal/Mount with the Saddle into your Party. Summon the Pal and hold the Special Ability button to ride it!

By far the easiest Pal to catch that can fly is Nitewing - these large birds appear in the starting area and are around level 10, with its particular Saddle comparatively early on the tech tree at level 15. There are plenty of other Pals that can fly, but if you want to take off ASAP, Nitewing is the most efficient way to do that.

The big issue with Flying on a Mount in Palworld is that it uses up Stamina, so you can't fly indefinitely without having to take the occasional break. You can still ride it at ground level without using up Stamina, so you're not forced to dismount, but you just need to land every now and then - not to mention that you can't deploy other Pals when you're using one as a mount, flying or not.

All Flying Mounts in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

So far, all the discovered mounts that can fly in Palworld are as follows.

Nitewing

Astegon

Beakon

Elphidran

Faleris

Frostallion

Helzephyr

Jetragon

Quivern

Ragnahawk

Shadowbeak

Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cryst

Keep in mind that their saddles only show up in the tech tree as potential research options after you have caught them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission