All Palworld breeding combos and system explained

Palworld breeding combos create some of the most powerful Pals in the game, sending Pals to the breeding farm with Cake and waiting for them to produce an egg. You can use this system to create new species of Combo Pal altogether, special hybrids with unique abilities, or just creating new kinds of Pals that you can either add to your team, workforce… or feed through the condenser. Whatever you want to achieve, we'll explain how to breed Pals in Palworld below, as well as including a full breeding table with all the known Breeding Combos for those aspiring to a career in Animal Husbandry.

All breeding combos in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, inc.)

Below we've laid out all the known unique breeding combos in Palworld, including how to get the legendary Frostallion Noct. There may be other combos in Palworld yet to be discovered, but so far the following have been found by the community at large.

Unique Palworld Breeding Combos table

Blazehowl + Dark Pal = Blazehowl Noct

Broncherry + Water Pal = Broncherry Aqua

Dinossum + Electric Pal = Dinossum Lux

Eikthyrdeer + Ground Pal = Eikthyrdeer Terra

Elphidran + Water Pal = Elphidran Aqua

Frostallion + Helzephyr = Frostallion Noct

Gobfin + Fire Pal = Gobfin Ignis

Hangyu + Ice Pal = Hangyu Cryst

Incineram + Dark Pal = Incineram Noct

Jolthog + Ice Pal = Jolthog Cryst

Jormuntide + Fire Pal = Jormuntide Ignis

Kelpsea + Dark Pal = Kelpsea Ignis

Kingpaca + Ice Pal = Kingpaca Cryst

Leezpunk + Fire Pal = Leezpunk Ignis

Lyleen + Dark Pal = Lyleen Noct

Mammorest + Ice Pal = Mammorest Cryst

Mau + Ice Pal = Mau Cryst

Mossanda + Electric Pal = Mossanda Lux

Pyrin + Dark Pal = Pyrin Noct

Relaxaurus + Electric Pal = Relaxaurus Lux

Reptyro + Ice Pal = Reptyro Cryst

Robinquill + Ground Pal = Robinquill Terra

Surfent + Ground Pal = Surfent Terra

Suzaku + Water Pal = Suzaku Aqua

Vanwyrm + Ice Pal = Vanwyrm Cryst

Wumpo + Grass Pal = Wumpo Botan

How to breed Pals in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, inc.)

Breeding Pals in Palworld is a system that gets more complex the more you examine it, but at the most basic level, here's how it's done.

Get to level 19 and Research the Breeding Farm. Build the Breeding Farm at your base. Build a Cooking Pot (unlocked at level 17). Cook a Cake in the Cooking Pot (this takes a while). When it's done, put the Cake inside the chest that comes attached to the Breeding Farm. Put the two pals you want to breed (they must be opposite genders) into your base's workforce from the Palbox. Lift them and throw them at the Breeding Farm to assign them to it. If they're compatible, come back in about twenty minutes or so. There should be a new Egg in the middle of the farm and the Cake is gone. Take the Egg to an Incubator and it should hatch, creating a new Pal.

If you don't have the Palworld Incubator, the attached guide will help you unlock it. Breeding is a relatively basic process on the surface, but there's all sorts of mathematics and equations happening behind the scenes that determine what kind of Pal you get, as well as unique combos still being discovered every day. If you want to get into the real details of numbers, we recommend checking out reddit user blahable's explanation of the process, which has helped a lot of people already.

Palworld Cake Recipe

(Image credit: Pocketpair, inc.)

Cake in Palworld is essential to breeding, and requires the following ingredients to make:

Flour x5. You can get flour by growing Palworld Wheat and putting it through a Mill built at your base.

You can get flour by growing Palworld Wheat and putting it through a Mill built at your base. Red Berries x8. Very easy to obtain, growing a Berry Plantation is one of the first steps when making a Palworld base - otherwise, try looking around the Plateau of Beginnings for berry bushes.

Very easy to obtain, growing a Berry Plantation is one of the first steps when making a Palworld base - otherwise, try looking around the Plateau of Beginnings for berry bushes. Milk x7. Build a Ranch and assign Mozzarina to it.

Build a Ranch and assign Mozzarina to it. Egg x8. Build a Ranch and assign Chikipi to it.

Build a Ranch and assign Chikipi to it. Honey x2. Build a Ranch and assign Beegarde to it (or go and fight Cinnamoths in the middle of the map).

Once you have all these ingredients, you need to put them in a Cooking Pot. This process takes a long time - you'll want a Pal with a high Kindling score to cook it ASAP, and even then, you should come back in about half an hour before it's ready. If you want to make multiple cakes, build multiple Cooking Pots and have a team of Fire-Element Pals all working away in a makeshift patisserie.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission