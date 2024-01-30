How to get Blazamut in Palworld

Blazamut in Palworld has to be captured, it can't be obtained through breeding

Blazamut in Palworld is one of the game's rarest and deadliest fire-Element Pals, a huge fiery dog-lion-demon thing that will make a pretty powerful addition to any trainers' team. Unfortunately, you can't get a Blazamut through breeding combos - well, unless you already have at least one, but you can't combine two entirely different pals to create it. Instead, you have to find it in the wild, and while there's a few Alpha Boss Blazamuts with locations across Palworld, there's one place you can find them without having to do a big showdown - and we'll explain it below.

Blazamut's location in Palworld

Blazamut in Palworld has a location in the Eastern Volcanic region - specifically, you want to head to the Scorching Mineshaft, a location Southwest of the Volcano fast travel point. Blazamuts spawn here at both day and night, though you'll need to be insulated against the highest level of heat to avoid taking constant damage as you approach.

There are two other Blazamuts as Alpha Bosses - one just to the South of the Mineshaft barely a few hundred feet away, and one at the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary in the top-right corner of the map, same area as the Palworld Faleris Alpha Boss. Both Blazamuts are level 49, making them proper endgame encounters.

Blazamut can't be created through the Palworld Breeding program unless you have at least one already, so catching it is your only option. Admittedly, if you have only one Blazamut you can combine it with a Suzaku Aqua to create another Blazamut, but that still requires you to have caught one already. 

