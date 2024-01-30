How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld

A Palworld Jormuntide breeding combo is easy to find, much harder to set up. At our last count there's seven different Jormuntide breeding combos to get this Gyarados-inspired water dragon, and it's certainly easier than going to Jormuntide's location in-game and fighting this deadly beast with the hope of catching it. However, we've still got both options laid out below, and will explain what you need to know when it comes to catching or breeding Jormuntide in Palworld below.

Jormuntide Breeding Combos in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

All known Jormuntide breeding combos in Palworld are listed below:

Nitewing / Helzephyr

Mossanda / Helzephyr

Nitewing / Grizzbolt

Sweepa / Beakon

Cinnamoth / Cryolinx

Cinnamoth / Orzerk

Penking / Jetdragon

We'd say that the first option is your easiest bet - Nitewing appear in the starting areas at a low level, making them incredibly easy to catch, while Helzephyr are an achievable mid-game target, found at night only all over the unnamed central island North of where you start, the one with Gobfin's Turf on the southern bank. Combine these two pals (or any other above) via the Palworld Breeding system at your base, and you should get a Huge Dragon Egg, which will produce a level 1 Jormuntide when stuck into a Palworld Incubator.

Jormuntide's location

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

There are two Jormuntide bosses that players can find in the wild, and both are level 45, making them very powerful endgame challenges (and why breeding your own is easier). Still, if you're determined to battle it out, you can find one in the unnamed lake west of Cinnamoth forest, Northwest of your starting point, and one in the Verdant Brook, a skeleton-filled section of sea on the east coast of the unnamed central island where you catch Helzephyr.

Want to breed more rare Pals at your base? Our Palworld Anubis and Palworld Faleris guides will explain how to breed a death god and phoenix respectively!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission