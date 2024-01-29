A Palworld Anubis breeding setup is surprisingly easy to do if you know how - surprising, considering that Anubis' location is not only hard to hunt down, it's an incredibly hard Pal to catch in the wild and considered one of the most powerful Pals in the game. However, breeding an Anubis can get one added to your team ASAP, and while the wild Anubis is at a formidable level 47, breeding one can be done before you've hit level 30. For all the essential info on breeding Anubis in Palworld, here's what you need to know.

How to breed Anubis in Palworld (Image: © Pocketpair, Inc.) To breed Anubis in Palworld, you need to set up all the usual Palworld Breeding facilities in your base, then you need to find any of the following pairs of Pals, of different genders. - Nitewing / Rayhound - Caprity / Beakon - Incineram / Surfent - Eikthrydeer / Beacon - Arsox / Pyrin - Penking / Bushi - Katress / Mossanda - Kitsune / Jormuntide

There may be other pairs that work and are yet to be discovered, but for us, the combination that was successful the first time around was Nitewing and Rayhound. Nitewing are very easy to find in the starting area, and you can find Rayhound in desert in the Northeast corner of the map.

Once you have them both, one male and one female, bring them back to any of your Palworld base locations and set them up at a breeding farm with cake. They should produce a Huge Rocky Egg. Place that in the Palworld Incubator and, if you're lucky, it will produce a level 1 Anubis!

Anubis' location

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

If you're not into breeding your own, there is a level 47 Alpha Boss Anubis in the game, in the central desert overworld in the area marked above, standing at the base of a statue of itself (the same area where you can farm coal in Palworld). Be warned - this is basically an endgame boss, and you shouldn't expect to beat or catch it unless you've got some of the game's most powerful Pals.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission