How to breed Faleris in Palworld

A Palworld Faleris breeding effort will actually require some of the rarest Pals in the game even before you can start, as the fiery phoenix Pal is bred from two other Pals that are an effort to obtain on their own terms. Alternatively, there's a place you can find it in the wild, but be prepared for one of the most lethal boss fights in all of Palworld. Still, if you want to know how to catch or breed Faleris, here's what you need to know.

Breeding Faleris in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, INc.)

To breed a new Faleris in Palworld, players need to breed a Vanwyrm and an Anubis. We actually explained how to get the latter of these in our Palworld Anubis guide, but wild Vanwyrm are a little easier to find - head directly West from the starting Plateau, past the quarries to the fast travel point called Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster, where a Bushi is waiting. Around this area numerous low level Vanwyrm hang around.

Once you have a Vanwrym and an Anubis of different genders, use our Palworld Breeding guide to breed them together, and they should produce a Large Scorching Egg. Place that in the Palworld Incubator and you should get a Faleris at level 1.

Of course, it goes without saying that breeding two Faleris will also get you another one - but if you have two already you probably don't need a third.

Faleris' location

(Image credit: Pocketpair, INc.)

There is one wild Faleris in Palworld that you can catch - an Alpha Boss that appears at the little island called the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. It's not hard to find, simply rise up the Eastern edge of the map until you reach the top right corner. There's a tiny island that you'll need to use one of the Palworld Flying Mounts to reach, but on which is an endgame boss Faleris - make sure you're as well equipped as is possible before battling this behemoth.

