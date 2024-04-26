Is there a Manor Lords coop or online mode planned?
If you're hoping for some cooperative action in Manor Lords reign in thy expectations
Anyone hoping for some Manor Lords coop or multiplayer action is going to be dissapointed as developer, Hooded Horse, has been very clear on this being a single player game. So, if you were hoping to test out your medieval city building skills with a friend, you'll have to go elsewhere.
Is Manor Lords coop or multiplayer
The very short answer is Manor Lords is not a coop game. There's also no plans in place to add it later at the time of writing. Being an early access game, most of the development currently is likely focused on expanding all core feature sets of simulating medieval life and fleshing out its city building gameplay.
When asked explicitly about a multiplayer or cooperative gameplay mode in a Steam Q&A Hooded Horse stated that "the focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment". There is a little wiggle room in that 'at the moment' phrasing, but considering the early access status of the game and the commitment to single player first, any sort of online mode would be way down the line for a roadmap, if at all. So while it's not impossible, I wouldn't get your hopes up.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.