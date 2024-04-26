Is there a Manor Lords coop or online mode planned?

Anyone hoping for some Manor Lords coop or multiplayer action is going to be dissapointed as developer, Hooded Horse, has been very clear on this being a single player game. So, if you were hoping to test out your medieval city building skills with a friend, you'll have to go elsewhere.

Is Manor Lords coop or multiplayer The very short answer is Manor Lords is not a coop game. There's also no plans in place to add it later at the time of writing. Being an early access game, most of the development currently is likely focused on expanding all core feature sets of simulating medieval life and fleshing out its city building gameplay.

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

When asked explicitly about a multiplayer or cooperative gameplay mode in a Steam Q&A Hooded Horse stated that "the focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment". There is a little wiggle room in that 'at the moment' phrasing, but considering the early access status of the game and the commitment to single player first, any sort of online mode would be way down the line for a roadmap, if at all. So while it's not impossible, I wouldn't get your hopes up.

