How to get food in Manor Lords and stock up for winter

Finding food in Manor Lords should be one of your first priorities. It's a staple when it comes to building a happy population in your brand new settlement, and just like knowing how to get fuel in Manor Lords , being able to source food is imperative if you want to last the winter.

Even during wintertime, though, you'll still want to keep an eye on your food supplies to make sure they don't dwindle dangerously low. This Manor Lords food and foraging guide will tell you everything you need to know about keeping your townsfolk fuller for longer, but if you're looking for some more general tips and tricks for Manor Lords , I've got you covered there, too.

How to get food in Manor Lords

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

The main food sources in Manor Lords are meat, berries, backyard extension goods like eggs or vegetables, and bread. You can also build a tavern to stock ale, though that isn't exactly a filling meal. First thing's first, though: start building your town center nearby one animal habitat and one berry deposit.

Meat will be one of the easiest food items to gather first. Once you've set up a Logging Camp and have enough timber, be sure to build a Hunting Camp from the Gathering submenu in your Construction toolbar. You'll also want to build a Forager's Hut and assign someone to go and pick berries, especially if you're starting the game during springtime as recommended by your default Manor Lords scenario settings . Be sure to adjust the population limit at the Hunting Camp to ensure you don't hunt animals to extinction, and be mindful that berries won't grow in winter.

Vegetables are another important Manor Lords food source. Any level 2 Burgage plot with a large enough backyard can add a vegetable garden as an extension, or a chicken coop to grant a passive yield of eggs. This will give you a diversity of food built up for storage, which means a higher approval rating and a better chance of newcomers being attracted to join your settlement.

Finally, bread. Bread is a very valuable resource, and the good news is that a single wheat harvest is enough to set you up for the rest of the year. To make bread in Manor Lords, you need to first grow and harvest wheat in one of your fields by assigning a few people to your Farmhouse. Then, build a Windmill in a distant clearing that still has decent road access, and assign one of your idle Manor Lords people there to refine the wheat into flour. The last step is to build a Communal Oven and assign someone else to bake the flour into bread.

All of the above should give your townsfolk plenty to chew on throughout the year, and they'll even be building up your Manor Lords regional wealth in the process!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.