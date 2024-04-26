How to kill 50 enemies with the Grenade Launcher in Helldivers 2
The Helldivers 2 Grenade Launcher is a solid weapon best used on Terminids
The Helldivers 2 Personal Order to kill 50 enemies with the Grenade Launcher comes up from time to time, but while it's certainly one of the simpler daily challenges out there, it's easier said than done. The Grenade Launcher is a pretty high rate of friendly fire, and can be a little difficult to control in a frenzied melee. So whether you're out to kill 50 enemies for the daily challenge or just want some help for how best to use it, here's how to kill enemies with the Grenade Launcher in Helldivers 2. BOOM!
Killing enemies with the Helldivers 2 Grenade Launcher
If you want to kill enemies with the Grenade Launcher, your smartest move is to fight bugs. The Grenade Launcher is intended for enemies with light armor, but its tight blast radius means that you can't assume it'll wipe out a platoon unless they're very grouped together. Fortunately, Helldivers 2 Terminids have a habit of grouping together and trying to overwhelm opponents, so well-aimed shots can kill up to half a dozen bugs with a single grenade.
The important thing is to keep your distance. Partly to protect yourself from the explosion, but grenades fired will actually bounce off targets that are too close - and then there's no guessing where they might land. You want to fight at the mid-distance, keep backing up to ensure they stay at the mid distance, and shoot at the spot where foes are most grouped together for the maximum amount of kills.
Killing 50 enemies should be very manageable on a Medium Difficulty Eradication mission - or any mission type really. Medium strikes a healthy mix of enemy density, while also ensuring that the enemies that spawn aren't so tough that the Grenade bounces off them (such as the Charger and Bile Titan).
