How to get kills with the Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Eagle Cluster Bomb is a Stratagem used to get kills in very specific contexts - namely, clearing out large groups of weak enemies, like low level bugs or bots, while doing little against armored enemies and having no effect on buildings. If you're out to get kills with the Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2, whether it's for challenges or just to get the most out of it, here's what you need to know.

The best way to use the Helldivers 2 Eagle Cluster Bomb

(Image credit: Sony)

The Eagle Cluster Bomb is a Stratagem players can buy on their ship as early as level 3, though that doesn't mean it's necessarily bad. The ECB is specifically meant to take out large groups of weak enemies, covering a wide field of ground (in a rough left-to-right line), but doesn't harm buildings or armored enemies, making it pretty useless against anything tougher than a Charger. Being an Eagle weapon, it also means players will get multiple uses out of it before having to send the jet back to restock on more ammo.

To get kills with the Eagle Cluster Bomb, this is one of those Stratagems that's generally better on the Bugs, who tend to group up a lot, though you can get a lot of kills with it by throwing it into a Bot outpost and having it thin their numbers before going in yourself. For the most efficient kills (if you have a challenge) it's probably best to do Bug Eradication missions on medium difficulty, which secures a good mix of vulnerable low-level enemies in high quantities. Try and get them to group up, then throw a marker just ahead of them (to account for the deployment time).

