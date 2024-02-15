Helldivers 2: Kill 50 Enemies using the Orbital 120mm HE Barrage Challenge

The Helldivers 2 challenge to kill 50 enemies using the Orbital 120mm HE Barrage, also known as the Indirect Fire Exercise, gives 15 Medals to players who can beat it. It's not too hard a quest to do, certainly easier than the whole challenge to kill Helldivers 2 Chargers recently, but there's still a few sticking points that might make it harder for new players. We'll explain how to kill 50 enemies with the Orbital 120mm HE Barrage in Helldivers 2 below, and beat today's challenge easily.

How to get and use the Orbital 120mm HE Barrage in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Orbital 120mm HE Barrage in Helldivers 2 is one of the game's Stratagems, though not quite one of the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Still, it's a decent early game option - if you don't have it yet, head to the Ship Management terminal on your hub ship, and you can purchase it for 4000 Requisition Slips.

Once you have it, we found the best way to beat the Indirect Fire Exercise challenge was to go to worlds controlled by the Terminids, and deploy the 120mm HE Barrage in Bug Nests and during Extractions - basically areas where the weakest entrants on the Helldivers 2 enemies list are guaranteed to group up. Throw the Barrage ahead of them to account for the short timer delay, anticipating their movements, and it'll devastate all the weaker enemies nicely.

(Image credit: Sony)

There's two important details for this challenge - firstly, it doesn't reset at the end of a mission, so you can build your tally of kills throughout the day, and secondly, allies using the Barrage also count towards your kills. This means that if you're in a team with somebody and they use the Barrage, you should progress through - after all, what are the Helldivers if not a team, right?

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission