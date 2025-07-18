Elden Ring Nightreign masters somehow beat every single boss and encounter in the entire map in one run: "To do this, I assembled my team of nerds"
"It is very, very difficult"
FromSoftware games attract challenge runners like bees to honey. Streamer Bushy recently assembled his "team of nerds" to see if they could complete an Elden Ring Nightreign map in the limited amount of time you get before the circle closes in on you, and they managed to do it.
"It is very, very difficult," Bushy begins a video explanation. "This is not something you should do if you're just trying to have fun with the game." But, if you want to know how they did it, Bushy breaks it all down on YouTube.
First, the team figured out what they meant by "completing the map"; they decided they needed to unlock every possible Site of Grace by completing each Evergaol, field boss, camp, fort, cathedral, and ruin, and the central castle spawns.
The best map for this plan is Mountaintop, because it has the fewest Sites of Grace and also only one boss Bushy and his friends consider an actual challenge: the big frost dragon Caligo.
In total, the group needed to clear 31 Sites of Grace in 29 minutes – which is a pretty tall order.
Next up was figuring out which Nightfarers would be best, and it's a little more complex than you might expect.
Bushy says, "We're not just looking for maximum damage output. We instead need characters that are good immediately, but they don't necessarily need to have the highest ceilings."
So, Duchess and Recluse aren't good because they start off too slowly, even though they get stronger later. Three Executors isn't great, either, because they don't scale well enough as Nightreign's days go on. The Raider is solid, though, as he does high damage early on and scales well.
Eventually, the group opted for two Raiders and one Iron Eye. Finally – vindication for the archer class.
Watch the full video to see the group put their theory crafting into practice. It's quite the sight to behold.
Just remember, Bushy says, "This is very nerdy and I wouldn't recommend playing the game normally like this."
Instead of doing this absurdly difficult challenge run, you could always check out the other best online games you can play with your friends.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
