Elden Ring Nightreign masters somehow beat every single boss and encounter in the entire map in one run: "To do this, I assembled my team of nerds"

FromSoftware games attract challenge runners like bees to honey. Streamer Bushy recently assembled his "team of nerds" to see if they could complete an Elden Ring Nightreign map in the limited amount of time you get before the circle closes in on you, and they managed to do it.

"It is very, very difficult," Bushy begins a video explanation. "This is not something you should do if you're just trying to have fun with the game." But, if you want to know how they did it, Bushy breaks it all down on YouTube.

First, the team figured out what they meant by "completing the map"; they decided they needed to unlock every possible Site of Grace by completing each Evergaol, field boss, camp, fort, cathedral, and ruin, and the central castle spawns.

Can we Clear the WHOLE MAP in NIGHTREIGN? - YouTube Watch On

The best map for this plan is Mountaintop, because it has the fewest Sites of Grace and also only one boss Bushy and his friends consider an actual challenge: the big frost dragon Caligo.

In total, the group needed to clear 31 Sites of Grace in 29 minutes – which is a pretty tall order.

Next up was figuring out which Nightfarers would be best, and it's a little more complex than you might expect.

Bushy says, "We're not just looking for maximum damage output. We instead need characters that are good immediately, but they don't necessarily need to have the highest ceilings."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, Duchess and Recluse aren't good because they start off too slowly, even though they get stronger later. Three Executors isn't great, either, because they don't scale well enough as Nightreign's days go on. The Raider is solid, though, as he does high damage early on and scales well.

Eventually, the group opted for two Raiders and one Iron Eye. Finally – vindication for the archer class .

Watch the full video to see the group put their theory crafting into practice. It's quite the sight to behold.

Just remember, Bushy says, "This is very nerdy and I wouldn't recommend playing the game normally like this."