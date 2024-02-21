Helldivers 2: Kill 60 enemies with the Anti-Materiel Rifle challenge

The Helldivers 2 Anti-Materiel Rifle challenge is the latest daily order to complete, tasking you with killing 60 enemies with the high-powered weapon (that's anti-materiEL - not anti-material!). It's an easy one to complete, not only because the Anti-Materiel Rifle isn't hard to get, but also because it kills all small Helldivers 2 enemies in just one shot and has lots of ammo. Importantly, it also awards 15 Medals upon completion, helping you unlock weapons in Helldivers 2. With all that in mind, here are some tips for completing this Anti-Materiel Rifle challenge with ease.

How to get the Anti-Materiel Rifle in Helldivers 2

The Anti-Materiel Rifle is an armor-piercing, sniper support weapon that can be brought along as a Stratagem when choosing your loadout before a mission or, if you're lucky, looted at points of interest and objective areas during missions. You can pay 5,000 Requisition Slips once you reach level 2 to unlock the Stratagem, which makes it quite expensive for level 2, but it's worth having once you reach Medium difficulty and above. I think it's a good low-level substitute for the Railgun, which is one of the best Helldivers 2 weapons.

As for completing the challenge by getting 60 kills with the rifle, I suggest hopping into an Easy difficulty mission on one of the Automaton-occupied planets and just running around in search of bots to destroy. Of the two Helldivers 2 factions, the Anti-Materiel Rifle is definitely best suited to counter-sniping the relatively slow bots, so once you've got the weapon in your Helldiver's hands, crouch or go prone for maximum accuracy and start blasting those bots. The high damage per shot means one bullet is enough to destroy any of the weaker forms (Troopers, Raiders, Marauders, and Commissars), and a full inventory of ammo gives you 48 shots, so you can get all 60 kills with only one or two resupply boxes.

The only thing to be aware of with the Anti-Materiel Rifle if you've not used it before is that it does not have a hip-fire crosshair while in third-person mode, so to use it effectively you must switch to first-person aiming to use the scope. Good luck out there, Helldiver!



