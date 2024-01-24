If you want to know where to find coal in Palworld then you're going to need some special equipment and a reasonably decent level to reach an area where you can get plenty. Hopefully, though, by the time you need it, that shouldn't be too much of a problem. So gear up and follow my instructions if you want to gather all the Palworld coal you need.

Where to get coal in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The quickest way to farm some coal in Palworld and get as much as you need is to head to the Twilight Dunes, circled on the map above. However, to do that you'll need to be able to deal with Palworld hot weather, as the temperature there is damagingly high without Tropical Armor. So if you can't craft that yet you're better off waiting. You'll also meet plenty of level 15-20 enemies when you get there, not to mention the journey to reach the location will scale up to that as you travel. So if you're not roughly of an equivalent level, then you might struggle. You can run around and avoid all the fights if needs, be but there's no nearby spawn points for Palworld fast travel so, if you die, you'll have to retrace the last parts of the journey to get there.

(Image credit: Pocket Pair, Inc.)

However, assuming you can stay alive or stay out of trouble you'll find plenty of large black rocks that will give you plenty of coal as you mine them. Ideally you'll want a metal pickaxe, as it will last longer than a stone one, but either will do in a pinch. Grab all the coal you need and then head back to your base to make use of it in Palworld.

