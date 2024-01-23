Palworld fast travel will let you teleport between pillars you can find around the map, as well as special towers unlocked by defeating bosses. That's not immediately obvious when you start playing though, as, depending on how much you explore, you might not find what you need straight away and be left walking around the place like a chump.

How to fast travel in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocket Pair, Inc)

You'll actually trigger Palworld fast travel in the first few minutes of playing when you activate the orange pillar you can see above, barely seconds after arriving in the starting area. However, this fast travel point isn't much use on its own and it could be a while until you see another, depending on where you go and what you discover as you explore. Once you find another one though, you can activate and then use it to fast travel to any other pillars you find.

To give you some idea of how they're distributed and where to find them, here's my map - all those blue winged icons are a fast travel point I've found and activated.

(Image credit: Pocket Pair, Inc)

The fast travel points are orange to start with, and turn blue once you activate them in Palworld. They can be hard to see over terrain and through trees sometimes, so always check your map - nearby points of interest will be highlighted, and can often reveal a fast travel pillar you're right next to but hadn't realised. You can also find fast travel points on top of the towers you reach after killing a boss, while your Palbox, the big terminal you use at your base to manage all your creatures, also lets you fast travel.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission