You can turn Elden Ring Nightreign into Pokemon as one of its big dragon bosses can inadvertently help you fight other enemies

I love Pokemon. I also love FromSoftware games. But never did I think to combine the two, until now. One Elden Ring Nightreign player found out that if you lure a boss toward the Gaping Dragon and its cursed maw, you can use it to reduce their maximum health and have the beasts fight each other.

An Elden Ring fan shared a video of them using stones to lure a Death Rite Bird over to a Gaping Dragon. As everyone knows, dragons and birds are mortal enemies. When the Death Rite Bird wanders over, the Gaping Dragon unleashes some sort of bile that absolutely slashes its HP bar.

Once that's happened, the player then goes and kills the bird – which, let's be honest, doesn't look much like a bird at all – whose HP has dropped to maybe a tenth of what it was originally.

"Couldn't have happened to a more deserving bird," writes one fan on Reddit. "Gaping Dragon teaches us that all hierarchies are meaningless, because barf is the great equalizer."

Since Nightreign has a very large area for you to explore, you can find multiple bosses without being gated behind fog walls or anything like that. I wonder what the limit is on how many big bads you can get together in one place. Maybe it would be like a double or even triple battle from the old Pokemon games.

With how powerful that Gaping Dragon attack is, it would definitely be my ace 'mon if I had a way to catch it. Instead, we'll all have to settle for simply luring other bosses into its voracious chops.

