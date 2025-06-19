You can turn Elden Ring Nightreign into Pokemon as one of its big dragon bosses can inadvertently help you fight other enemies
Not the crossover Nintendo was expecting
I love Pokemon. I also love FromSoftware games. But never did I think to combine the two, until now. One Elden Ring Nightreign player found out that if you lure a boss toward the Gaping Dragon and its cursed maw, you can use it to reduce their maximum health and have the beasts fight each other.
An Elden Ring fan shared a video of them using stones to lure a Death Rite Bird over to a Gaping Dragon. As everyone knows, dragons and birds are mortal enemies. When the Death Rite Bird wanders over, the Gaping Dragon unleashes some sort of bile that absolutely slashes its HP bar.
Gaping Dragon's attack that reduces maximum health can also effect other enemies and bosses from r/Nightreign
Once that's happened, the player then goes and kills the bird – which, let's be honest, doesn't look much like a bird at all – whose HP has dropped to maybe a tenth of what it was originally.
"Couldn't have happened to a more deserving bird," writes one fan on Reddit. "Gaping Dragon teaches us that all hierarchies are meaningless, because barf is the great equalizer."
Since Nightreign has a very large area for you to explore, you can find multiple bosses without being gated behind fog walls or anything like that. I wonder what the limit is on how many big bads you can get together in one place. Maybe it would be like a double or even triple battle from the old Pokemon games.
With how powerful that Gaping Dragon attack is, it would definitely be my ace 'mon if I had a way to catch it. Instead, we'll all have to settle for simply luring other bosses into its voracious chops.
Be sure to check out our Elden Ring Nightreign review, as well as our top Elden Ring Nightreign tips while you're here.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
