Where to find Leather in Palworld

Palworld Leather is a material resource that players will need fairly regularly, but as there's currently no way to craft it at a base from other materials (unlike Palworld wool and cloth). If you want Leather, you'll have to go and find it in the world, as it's actually a drop from killing or catching certain Pals - a lot of Pals, as a matter of fact. We'll cover the basics of leather in Palworld below, and the easiest way to get it.

Palworld Leather locations

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Leather in Palworld is a drop from all sorts of Pals when you catch or kill them, and while there's a longer list, here are all the easiest Pals to find that drop leather when defeated.

Foxparks

Fuack

Eikthyrdeer

Direhowl

Melpaca

Nitewing

Fuddler

Mammorest

All of these Pals can be found very easily in the starting area, just simply by heading down the path to the Northwest of where you begin at the Plateau of Beginnings. The blue duck Fuack is a particularly good one to focus on, as it also drops Palworld Pal Fluids when defeated, another useful resource used to make relaxing spas for your Pals at the base. Alternatively, leather is also often sold at settlements, though it's common enough as a drop that we don't recommend shelling out money on it unless you're feeling very rich.

Once you have a certain amount of leather, you can use it to make all sorts of things, including armor, feedbags, and saddles you can use to ride certain Pals, including the special Palworld Flying Mounts.

