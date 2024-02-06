The best Palworld mods and how to set them up

Palworld mods are blowing up at an incredible rate, with mods for Palworld appearing online constantly for those who are interested. Regular updates are constantly shifting what's viable, but there's a healthy range of mods out there already, the best and most popular of which are largely focused quality of life improvements that take away small frustrations that Pal Tamers have with the gameplay. If you're interested in modding your way to victory and tweaking the game, we'll explain how to set up mods in Palworld below, as well as your best options on what to download at time of writing.

Best Palworld mods

As mentioned, the majority of Palworld mods right now are focused on smoothing out the gameplay experience rather than revitalising it, but there's still a few options to choose from.

Gameplay / Cheat mods Carry Weight Increase (Created by Vucksacha): A simple mod that massively increases the amount you can carry. If you're bored of being able to carry back such a small amount of Palworld Ore each time, this will expedite things enormously. Remove Flying Stamina Cost (Created by Vucksacha): This one simply removes the Stamina cost to ascend on any of the Palworld Flying Mounts. A nice solution to those who keep having to land and slow down. MapUnlocker (Created by W1ns): Reveals the whole map and clears the fog of war as though you'd explored the whole thing, but doesn't activate any of the Palworld fast travel points - you still have to go and get those. AlwaysFastTravel (Created by yangff): Allows you to fast travel to any discovered fast travel point from your map at any point, without having to go to a Palbox or Eagle Statue first. Faster Breeding (Created by Zouzoulle): This allows you to reduce the time involved for Palworld Breeding, and substitute the required cake for the far more easily sourced Red Berries.





Visuals / Graphics / UI mods Basic Minimap (Created by DekitaRPG): Exactly what it sounds like, adds a functioning minimap to the corner of the screen! Enhanced Palworld Visuals (Created by FrancisLouis): Tweaks various visual effects for a better presentation of the game overall. Pal Info (Created by Inhumanity): A clever idea well suited to hardcore players, this one presents an info box in the top left of the screen when looking at wild Pals that tells you useful information about them, including IVs, Stats and more.



How to set up mods for Palworld

The way to download and install Palworld mods will vary depending on the mod you download, but it's common practice at this point in gaming communities for mods to come with a guide on their safe installation. Sites like Nexus Mods will have a range of community-made mods uploaded to browse through, and it's common practice to include installation guides in the mod description. Make sure you read these carefully before downloading the mod in question, and follow the instructions accordingly.

Palworld mods are, at time of writing, only for the PC version of the game. Some are applicable to both the Steam and PC Pass version of Palworld (make sure you check in advance), but there is no way to mod the Xbox version of Palworld.

It's also always important to remember that you download and install mods at your own risk, as these are never official and just community-made projects that can have unknown or unintended effects on both your copy of Palworld and your PC hardware, especially if you run multiple mods at one.

