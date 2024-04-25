After 700 hours in Baldur's Gate 3, I'm playing Dragon's Dogma 2 with Astarion at my side

One of the great joys of Dragon's Dogma 2 is seeing the pawns other players have created. So far, I've seen characters modeled after the likes of Thor, Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones, Aslan of Narnia fame, and many more. Anytime I enter the rift, I always make a point of running around the space to see if any familiar faces pop up. I must have been about 10 hours into my current playthrough and roughly level 12 when I stumbled upon a pawn I absolutely needed to recruit. As soon as I spied the name and that telltale white hair, I couldn't resist. I mean, come on, the chance to run around Dragon's Dogma 2 with another player's take on Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3 ? I just had to, darling.

Better yet, he happened to be a thief which was just the vocation I needed to complement my archer Arisen, main pawn fighter, and an already recruited mage. While I initially recruited him for the pure fun of it, I would actually end up spending numerous hours with Astarion in Vermund. In fact, he stayed in my party for 22 in-game days – by the time I decided to finally (and reluctantly) swap him out, our levels were laughably out of sync. But I hardly cared. Not only was it just downright enjoyable to travel with the imitation pale elf, he also proved to be an incredibly useful and effective companion.

Watch your back

(Image credit: Capcom)

Honestly, I have to tip my hat to the creator of the Astarion pawn for two major reasons. Firstly, the decision to give him the Straightforward inclination was inspired. As one of the more outspoken and daring pawn behaviors, it feels so in-keeping with the kind of character he is by capturing his signature snarky personality perfectly. It also means that he's quick to act in combat, charging ahead with an air of confidence that also feels apt for the roguish vampire I've gotten to know so well in Larian's RPG. In a practical sense, his vocation and inclination marry like a dream, making him an effective, scrappy fighter to have on your side when you're tackling a Cyclops or suddenly stumbling into a group of goblins hiding in the shrubbery.

Secondly, the player who blessed me with the pawn equipped him with some very useful Dowsing Spikes. The daggers, described as having hilts that are meant to "recall snakes on the hunt", emit a glow whenever treasure is nearby. And look, we all know that Astarion has a penchant for luxury and the finer things in life, so it checks out that he'd have weapons that will help him bag some shiny loot. Plus, he is a little snake-like in his approach sometimes – sure, it comes from a place of fear, but it also befits his Dogma incarnation.

(Image credit: Capcom)

And okay, maybe I'm reading into everything too much, but these details really do bring the Asatarion pawn to life. It's like the ultimate cosplay in game form made by someone who just really gets him as a character and is trying to embody him as best they can. The icing on the vampy cake is his Chirurgeon specialization, which means he's always quick to lob curatives my way when my health dips. I like to imagine this reflects the fact that he'd rather have blood to cure his ills than knock back a potion – you know, on account of his being a vampire. I have no idea if the creator put half as much thought into it as I evidently am, but it doesn't really matter. I just appreciate all of the choices that have been made to bring me this pawn.

On several occasions, the pawn took it upon himself to sit down when I was taking too long to move my Arisen, which again just seems so… Astarion. He may not look exactly like Baldur's Gate 3's beloved vampire, and the voice just isn't quite the same (it's hard to match the acting talents of Neil Newbon, after all) but heck, it's a pretty darn fun homage to a character I love. I can't say I expected to experience a sizable chunk of Dragon's Dogma 2 with another player's take on Astarion, but it absolutely enhanced my travels across the fantasy landscape.

When I finally bid him farewell in the rift, I actually felt a little sad. Still, it was time. I was level 24, almost double his level, after all, and I had to see what other pawn possibilities were out there. Maybe I'll cross paths with him again at a higher level sometime. But regardless, it's been one very memorable adventure having the fake pale elf at my side in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My favorite Baldur's Gate 3 NPC is everything I love about Larian's RPG: "I had no idea there would be Rolanites or a Rolan nation or Rolan empire".