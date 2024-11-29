Terraria developer says "there is no way" its sixth final update comes out before 2025 because it's "committed to being a quality-first studio"

Terraria's sixth 'final update' has been pushed to 2025 as "there is no way" that 1.4.5 can be ready before the year's end.

Developer Re-Logic's side-scrolling crafting game has become legendary since its 2011 debut thanks to more than a decade of free post-launch support, popularity that had it surpass Super Mario Bros' sales record recently, and, of course, just how damn good the actual game is. But we'll need to wait a while longer before its next beefy update.

"The work on the final lists from each dev team member is nearing its conclusion, which is a great measure of progress," the studio writes in a recent blog post. "That said, we are pretty certain that there is no way that we will see Terraria 1.4.5 release this year. To make a long story short, end-of-year releases (especially if you are trying to sync launch across PC-Mobile-Console AND do so globally at the same time) are fraught with peril due to review cycles, people leaving early for the holidays, etc."

Re-Logic says it doesn't want to have its own team "or anyone else's team" work overtime to hit an "arbitrary deadline," hence the delay. "We are sure that will not be welcome news for many - but we remain committed to being a quality-first studio, so we will take the time necessary for each update to feel 'just right'... and we think that once the update is out, everyone will appreciate that time and care. Apologies for this one taking so long for sure, but it will be well worth it."

Terraria's popularity hasn't stopped each update from becoming somewhat of a meme, though. The game's 1.4 update was supposed to be the "Journey's End" four years ago. That was until we got the "Journey's Actual End" in update 1.4.1. And then update 1.4.2. And then... you get the gist.

Originally planned for a 2023 release, Terraria 1.4.5 is taking a while longer than its predecessors as the studio recently claimed it kept adding more and more stuff to it. (If you're going to actually close the chapter on Terraria, you might as well do it in style, I guess.)

See where Terraria dug itself in our best crafting games list.