Capcom announces new JRPG Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection coming next year, and Monster Hunter Rise monsters take the stage

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Capcom's Monster Hunter series had a massive year so far with Monster Hunter Wilds, but it's looking like developer Capcom is set to have an even bigger 2026 with Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Pragmata confirmed to launch next year.

You can throw one more on the pile – as part of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Capcom confirmed that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is coming next year for Switch 2. The game is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Direct trailer showed off some classic Monster Hunter-isms with an emphasis on cutscenes.

You're an heir, and the sole remaining Rathalos Rider left in the Kingdom of Azuria, and thus are the only one who can sort "the Encroachment," which seems to be a phenomena petrifying monsters across the land.

The finale of the trailer shows off twin Ratahlos hatching from an egg. The description for the trailer claims these twins "ignite the long dormant flames of war between two fractured nations: Azuria and Vermeil."

The trailer shows off classic monsters like Velocidrome, Legiana, and Rakna-Kadaki.

Notably, the Twisted Reflection trailer also shows the player facing off against a massive Magnamalo as an enemy monster, meaning that its origin, Monster Hunter Rise, will be getting representation in the RPG subseries after missing out on Monster Hunter Stories 2 (which released a few months later).

