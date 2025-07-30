Monster Hunter Wilds players now have 8 fan-made weapon designs to vote on, and if the shattered mirror Great Sword doesn't win, what are we even doing here folks?

Capcom is giving Monster Hunter Wilds players the option to vote on fan-made designs for gear. The latest entry in the series has some great weapon designs of its own, but Capcom clearly isn't too fussed about accuracy as the fans have come up with some truly sick weapons – and I'm now bummed out we can't have all eight of the finalists.

You can check them out on the Monster Hunter website .

Among the top eight entries is a Hammer titled the "Singularity Divider," which features a black hole inside of it that expands as you charge your swing; this feels in-line with the Hammer buffs as of late . Then, the Khu'Azarax, Edge of Oblivion also sports the black hole motif, and with a name like that, you know it's a Long Sword – truly the most edgelord weapon.

It's not all gloomy though, as there's an unnamed Charge Blade concept among the top eight entries that is frankly adorable – it's a scaled-up version of the Spiral Heart Moon Rod from Sailor Moon in Axe form, with the shield being a big heart.

But I think the most inspired weapon design comes from the sole Insect Glaive, which features a lantern motif with a melted candle blade and replaces the Kinsect with a little bedsheet ghost that has its own candle. I'm in love with this design, but given it's for the Insect Glaive, I don't see it winning, sadly.

Finally, there's my personal favourite design, for my personal favourite weapon: the Shatterseal Greatsword takes the form of a shattered, full-length mirror on a stick, and as the hunter charges it up, the shattered pieces form a full mirror. The concept design also features a unique hit animation that has the area surrounding the attack apply a shattered glass effect. It's by far the coolest design in there if you ask me, and one I'd love to see take the throne… but something tells me the Long Sword is winning no matter what.

