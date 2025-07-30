Capcom admits Monster Hunter Wilds sales are "soft" as PC issues persist, but really they've plummeted – barely beating 2021's Monster Hunter Rise and losing to 8 other old games including Devil May Cry 5

A new financial report from Capcom reveals just how steeply Monster Hunter Wilds sales have fallen off amid persistent PC performance issues that have saddled the game with thousands of "Overwhelmingly Negative" recent user reviews on Steam, its biggest platform in at least the US market, for months.

In its first quarter report for the fiscal year, covering April through June 2025, Capcom admits "sales were soft for Monster Hunter Wilds." This is swiftly followed by word that the previous game in the series, Monster Hunter Rise, "continued to see sales growth," which is naturally presented as good news. However, a sales ranking embedded in a separate presentation makes this read more like damning with fine praise.

Capcom shared its top 10 best-selling titles for this quarter. Have a look at the full list and see just how long it takes to get to Monster Hunter Wilds, the biggest Capcom release of this year so far.

Devil May Cry 5 - 1.782 million

Resident Evil Village - 923k

Resident Evil 4 - 706k

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 635k

Devil May Cry HD Collection - 594k

Street Fighter 6 - 538k

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - 495k

Resident Evil 2 - 482k

Monster Hunter Wilds - 477k

Monster Hunter Rise - 389k

There it is, way at the bottom. Monster Hunter Wilds was the ninth best-selling Capcom game of this quarter, barely beating 2021's Monster Hunter Rise, and selling less than one third of 2019's Devil May Cry 5, which was notably boosted by discounts and, especially, the recent DMC anime.

Bear in mind, Wilds came out in February 2025 and has sold 10.585 million copies to date, yet fewer than 500,000 copies were sold in this entire three-month quarter. Wilds is not an old game, but it's currently tracking behind much of the evergreen portion of Capcom's catalog. That is what we in the business call: bad. If that's "soft," it must be so incredibly soft that you could spread it on a croissant.

I wanted to compare this to the post-launch quarterly reports for Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, but sadly the financial presentations for the relevant quarters don't include the same sort of sales ranking. However, the written reports at the time do paint a pretty stark picture of these three games.

Monster Hunter Rise was released for Nintendo Switch in March 2021, ported to PC in January 2022, and finally ported to PlayStation and Xbox in January 2023. Here's how Capcom described the game in its Q1 2021 report: "Monster Hunter Rise (for Nintendo Switch), released at the end of the previous fiscal year, continued to see growth in sales volume thanks to its enduring popularity."

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter World was released for PS4 and Xbox One in January 2018, and ported to PC in August 2018. It also struggled with performance issues on PC at launch, but it was patched into solid shape relatively quickly – blisteringly quickly compared to Wilds' lingering problems. Wilds is also seen as a pretty direct successor to World, whereas Rise focused less on realism and had a more out-there style with wild power-ups.

Now, here's how Capcom described Monster Hunter World in its Q1 2018 report: "The phenomenal success of Monster Hunter: World (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) from the previous fiscal year continued, with the title gaining further popularity through the expansion of its user base."

The post-launch records for Monster Hunter games have gone from "enduring popularity" and "phenomenal success" to "soft." This is obviously just verbiage, but coupled with the sales data from the latest report, it does help qualify and quantify the damage that has clearly been dealt to Monster Hunter Wilds.

(Image credit: Capcom)

One key data point hanging over all this is that Monster Hunter Wilds is, or at least was, the fastest-selling game in Capcom history, cracking 8 million copies sold in just three days after launch. Capcom announced that it had sold 10 million units on March 31. It's naturally sold fewer total copies than Rise and World, which are much older and have both received hefty expansions, but it has not sold poorly overall. And Capcom itself, per its July 30 summary, is "on track to achieve increased operating profit for the full year."

Wilds is, however, selling pretty poorly right now, and some of that decline is undoubtedly down to bad optics and bad PC performance. Post-launch updates have revealed other arguable issues – like endgame variety, difficulty, weapon balance, or replayability, if you ask some members of the veteran Monster Hunter community – but performance is the real sticking point.

And the thing is, under all this crap, Wilds is genuinely a great game. It's one of the highest-rated releases of 2025 so far. I stand by our Monster Hunter Wilds review; it's got the best-feeling combat in the series. You know, when it doesn't make you feel like your PC's CPU cooler has been covered and/or filled with maple syrup. But increasingly, that little issue is stonewalling current players and putting off new ones, and I don't blame them one bit.

Capcom raises the alarm to DEFCON 2, rushing out a huge Monster Hunter Wilds endgame update meant for September to give players some good news for next month.