New Monster Hunter Wilds update adds a fiery summer event featuring bikinis, water guns, and the return of the series' silliest weapon: The Mighty Cornpopper

The fiery Festival of Accord: Flamefete has officially arrived in Monster Hunter Wilds, and it brings with it some of the silliest additions the action RPG has seen yet – including the return of the Mighty Cornpopper.

For anyone unfamiliar with the hilarious gunlance, the Mighty Cornpopper first debuted in Monster Hunter Rise and has stood the test of time as one of Capcom's most iconic weapons since. It resembles a massive cob of corn, and, as you might guess, shoots popcorn at enemies. It's now making a return three years after it launched with the Sunbreak expansion, and who knows – it may just end up being one of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons, too.

While the Cornpopper is certainly a highlight, it's not the only big thing to come out of this summer's Festival of Accord. As Capcom showcases in the trailer for Flamefete, the Grand Hub is receiving a glow-up just in time for hot girl season. From beach balls to fireworks, there's no shortage of summer-ready content – and yes, that includes camp decor and outfits for both players as well as the action RPG's NPCs, like Gemma and Erik.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Festival of Accord: Flamefete Summer Seasonal Event | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Throughout the Flamefete festival, which lasts through to August 5, Fabius will join the cast of available support hunters as well – so if you're like me, and frequently deploy that S.O.S flare, there'll be more variety present to save the day. You'll also have the opportunity to earn event tickets during the Festival of Accord, which can be exchanged for the Afi α armor set and the Felyne Afi α Palico equipment. That's not all, either.

A new gesture – the water gun – accompanies the Flamefete update, and it sounds downright chaotic. In the official patch notes on Steam, Capcom writes that fans can take "consecutive shots" and "dash and dodge while holding the water gun." What better way to take a break from battling massive monsters than absolutely demolishing your friends with an in-game rendition of the Super Soaker we all had as kids?



