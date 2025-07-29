Monster Hunter Wilds is getting new endgame content early, but fans are still begging for better optimization as "Overwhelmingly Negative" recent Steam reviews persist

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting some new content earlier than expected, as Capcom confirms that "the expansion of endgame content" planned for late September is set to be "released ahead of schedule" next month. However, fans aren't all thrilled, as concerns about lingering optimization issues remain.

In a new tweet on the official Monster Hunter account, it's revealed that the fresh endgame content will now be released as part of the Ver.1.021 update, which is now planned to roll out on August 13. This will include a "new level of quest difficulty," as well as a "new rewards system" for certain quests, "featuring Talismans with random skill combinations." On top of some unnamed "improvements and adjustments," we can also expect some "weapon balance adjustments," which will also "cover more weapons than originally planned."

An update on release date and content of update Ver.1.021The expansion of endgame content which was originally planned as part of Title Update 3 in late September will now be released ahead of schedule as part of the Ver.1.021 update. To accommodate this change, this update… pic.twitter.com/aQF1oFMCFRJuly 29, 2025

It's all good stuff, but unfortunately, none of this addresses the main complaints plaguing the action RPG's "Overwhelmingly Negative" recent reviews on Steam, surrounding its performance and optimization. Although Capcom rolled out an update last month that "resolved a previous issue where shader compilation during gameplay caused high CPU load and unstable performance," that still wasn't enough to iron out issues for many.

"FIX THE OPTIMIZATION," one fan succinctly begs, responding to the latest update news. "Excited for the new quest levels and rewards, but seriously, when are we getting that optimization update? The game needs it!" another asks. Meanwhile, another argues: "Overhaul of the performance should be a top priority [to be honest] before any new content."

Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that further optimization could well fall under that "improvements and adjustments" umbrella, so there's nothing to say right now that the game won't be given a performance boost next month. After months of issues, however, you can understand players' trepidation – let's just hope Capcom is able to satisfy complaints sooner rather than later.

