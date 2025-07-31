Persona 3 Reload is coming to Switch 2 in October, finally confirming what we've expected since it was announced
No word on the Episode Aigis DLC
Sega has finally confirmed that Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, with it arriving on October 23, 2025.
I was shocked during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal not to see a hint of Persona 3 Reload, but it felt like only a matter of time before Sega confirmed its 2024 RPG remake would come to the new console.
It was finally confirmed as part of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – Persona 3 Reload is not only coming to Switch 2, but it's also only a few months away.
The game is set to get a digital and physical launch, but there's no confirmation yet on whether it's a game-key card or an actual physical copy. All of Sega's launch titles were on game-key card, but the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds developer is doing the right thing and putting it onto a 64GB card, so maybe Sega has learned nobody wants the game-keys.
What Sega didn't confirm, however, is if the Persona 3 Reload DLC expansion Episode Aigis would be launching alongside the main game – or if it will be a separate purchase (but given it wasn't mentioned, I'm sure it will be).
Elsewhere in the Direct, Sega confirmed that action RPG Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming to Switch 2 on November 13, with a native Switch 2 version of the first Yakuza Kiwami (which is already on Switch) coming alongside it.
However, in what seems like an obvious missed slam dunk, Metaphor: ReFantazio did not get a Switch 2 announcement – hopefully that won't be too far off.
Capcom announces new JRPG Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection coming next year, and Monster Hunter Rise monsters take the stage
