A year later, Persona 3 Reload gets a fresh update bringing back the PS2 JRPG's original vocalist: "I'm truly overjoyed and grateful to be reunited with everyone again"

The Persona series has always been known for bangin' soundtracks, and Persona 3 is no exception. That's why there was some disappointment when it became clear that the remake, Persona 3 Reload, was remixing its iconic songs with a new vocalist. The new tracks turned out to be great, too, but soon you won't have to pick favorites – the original singer of those tracks is coming back.
A new patch on October 23, released on all platforms alongside the Switch 2 version of the game, will include eight tracks from original Persona 3 vocalist Yumi Kawamura, which you'll be able to set as dungeon or battle music from the options menu. Those tracks are as follows:
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
- Mass Destruction
- Deep Mentality
- When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars
- Want to Be Close
- Memories of You
- Mass Destruction -P3fes Version-
- Brand New Days
An iconic voice returns to Persona 3 Reload… 🎤🎶Listen to eight dungeon and battle BGM tracks by the original Persona 3 vocalist - Yumi Kawamura - when the game launches on Nintendo Switch 2! Patch will be available on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/cZKpuVTWyPOctober 22, 2025
"It's been a while! I'm truly overjoyed and grateful to be reunited with everyone again," Kawamura says in a message accompanying the news. "Persona 3 is a treasure to me as well – I can't help but feel excited. Old friends, will you fight alongside me once more? New friends, how about letting my songs aid you in battle? Let's celebrate together. Thank you for your continued support!"
Many of the original Persona 3 vocal tracks were rerecorded by Azumi Takahashi in Reload, and for my money the results are fantastic – but having the original voice of the game back in as an option is unequivocally a good thing.
