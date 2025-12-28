As the wait for Persona 6 continues, developers tease "opportunities in 2026 to talk about future developments" for the JRPG's 30th anniversary

News
By published

Persona 5 originally launched almost 10 years ago

Xbox
(Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 6 hopefuls have been waiting for another new mainline entry in the stylish JRPG series for almost a decade (the Japanese version of Persona 5 launched in 2016), and the game's producers have now given everyone a lifeline.

You see, the very first Persona game released almost 30 years ago, meaning the series will have a chance to go all out and celebrate a milestone birthday next year. When asked about his ambitions for the year ahead in an interview with 4Gamer, translated by Gematsu, producer Kazuhisa Wada said the team is "preparing a wide variety of initiatives on a global scale" to mark Persona's 30th anniversary.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.