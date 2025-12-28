As the wait for Persona 6 continues, developers tease "opportunities in 2026 to talk about future developments" for the JRPG's 30th anniversary

Persona 6 hopefuls have been waiting for another new mainline entry in the stylish JRPG series for almost a decade (the Japanese version of Persona 5 launched in 2016), and the game's producers have now given everyone a lifeline.

You see, the very first Persona game released almost 30 years ago, meaning the series will have a chance to go all out and celebrate a milestone birthday next year. When asked about his ambitions for the year ahead in an interview with 4Gamer, translated by Gematsu, producer Kazuhisa Wada said the team is "preparing a wide variety of initiatives on a global scale" to mark Persona's 30th anniversary.

"Additionally, we believe there will be opportunities in 2026 to talk about future developments for the series," he also teased. "Preparations are steadily coming together, and all of us at Atlus will be giving it our all to build excitement around Persona, so we sincerely ask for your continued support."

"Counting back to Revelations: Persona, which first released in 1996, the Persona series will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026," fellow producer Atsushi Nomura said. "I would like to express my gratitude to those who have supported us for a long time, as well as to those who have newly discovered Persona, and I hope to make it a year in which Persona can reach even those who have not yet experienced it. I'd love for us to build the excitement together with everyone."

Whatever the future holds for the high-schooling series, it'll most likely come after the launch of Persona 4: Revival, an upcoming remake of Atlus' 2008 RPG, which doesn't currently have a release date.

