Following performance complaints over Persona 3 Reload's Switch 2 demo, Atlus promises "future patches" are on the way but they won't be "in time" for the JRPG's launch

It's no secret that Persona 3 Reload is coming to the Switch 2 on October 23, with a recent demo having landed on the eShop just last month – but following feedback, it seems Atlus has quite a few updates planned with some much-needed fixes.

As Atlus and Sega gear up for the Switch 2 release of Persona 3 Reload, players have been sharing their thoughts on the port's demo – one that didn't exactly impress longtime fans, with online reports stating it "has frame pacing issues so bad it feels almost nauseating to play." Thankfully, it seems that developers are well aware of the issues, however, with port director Yoshihiro Komori revealing that they're "currently taking steps" to patch things up.

Speaking in a new interview with Nintendo Life, the lead explains that Atlus is working to fix the frame rate drops flagged by fans playing the demo. "We are currently taking steps to improve this," admits Komori. "Since careful QA is required, it was difficult to address this in time for the main game's release, but [fixes] will be in future patches." Sadly, these patches won't address the 30 FPS Personal 3 Reload has on the Switch 2, or add 60 FPS support.

"We have also been positively considering increasing the frame rate," as Komori describes, "however, for this release, we prioritized delivering the Switch 2 version to everyone as quickly as possible." Due to the team's speedy work to get Persona 3 Reload out on the new console, the port director says, "As such, we regret to inform you that there are currently no plans to implement this kind of requested feature at this time."

Although it's definitely disappointing to learn there won't be a smoother option for players hoping to up those frame rate numbers, it's nice to know fixes are coming at all – even if post-launch. Plus, this all lines up with what Atlus has previously said about working to get Persona 3 Reload out on the Switch 2 ASAP. In fact, it's why devs said they couldn't manage a port for the OG Switch on top of the one underway for Nintendo's newer system.

"With our desire to deliver the game as quickly as possible, we made the decision to focus exclusively on Switch 2," as creative producer Kazuhisa Wada previously described. Here's hoping that, even if at 30 FPS, the Persona 3 Reload port on Switch 2 impresses, then.

