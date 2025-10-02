Persona studio has "several projects in development" beyond Persona 4 Revival, Atlus wants the JRPG series' 30th anniversary next year to let fans "enjoy the series even more" – and what better time to finally announce Persona 6?
Could 2026 be the year Persona 6 is announced?
P-Studio director Kazuhisa Wada says the studio has "several projects in development" going into its 30th anniversary in 2026, and considering he wants next year to be special for the JRPG series, I personally can't think of a better time to finally, properly announce Persona 6.
In a recent interview with 4Gamer (translation via Persona Central), Wada talks about the upcoming Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 version as well as a teeny tiny bit about Persona 4 Revival, the recently announced remake of the 2008 RPG.
Wada only dropped the vaguest of teases about Persona 4 Revival, saying the remake is "shaping up nicely," and that it's "not just about adding more" content, but also about having "to create an experience that's enjoyable in a new and different way."
I'm definitely psyched to see Persona 4 get P-Studio's 'R' treatment, but it's also hard to ignore the fact that it's been nearly a decade since the last mainline game, Persona 5, released, and Atlus has yet to officially, publicly acknowledge Persona 6's existence.
In this same interview, Wada pointed out that 2026 will be 30 years since Revelations: Persona launched in 1996, and he said he wants the milestone to be "a year where fans can enjoy the series even more."
I'm no video game marketing expert, but surely there's some neat trick Atlus can pull combining the 6 in 2026 with the one in Persona 6. Surely, no one would waste that gimmicky potential by waiting another year to announce their game. Right? Right?!
