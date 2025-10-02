Persona 4 Revival is "shaping up nicely" – but it's "not just about adding more" content, because the JRPG devs "have to create an experience that's enjoyable in a new and different way"

Upcoming JRPG remake Persona 4 Revival is "shaping up nicely" behind the scenes, as P-Studio director Kazuhisa Wada teases that "it's not just about adding more" content.

Speaking in a recent interview with 4Gamer (translated by Persona Central), Wada is asked about the remake, which was revealed for the first time during Summer Game Fest this year, although not before three Persona 4 actors confirmed they wouldn't be returning for the then-unannounced game. So, the teaser trailer didn't exactly come as an enormous surprise, but obviously, it's still great to know that we'll soon be returning to Inaba.

"Persona 4 already packed a ton of content in Persona 4 Golden, so when it comes to creating the next 'R,' it’s not just about adding more – we have to create an experience that's enjoyable in a new and different way," Wada says. "And this includes the sheer volume of content, so to be honest, it's a tough challenge. But it's shaping up nicely!"

Wada can't reveal Persona 4 Revival's release window yet, but he reiterates that "we're working hard to make it a game that lives up to everyone's expectations!"

It's interesting to hear Wada bring up Persona 4's expanded re-release, Golden, as it's still not known whether the remake will be for that version, or follow in the footsteps of Persona 3 Reload and focus solely on the original, therefore cutting some added content. There's already some hope for Persona 4 Golden fans, as the remake's teaser trailer notably uses the song "Time to Make History" – a battle theme only used in the expanded version of the JRPG. In addition, one shot also appears to show a covered-up scooter outside the Dojima household, which wasn't present in the original version.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see – a Sega management presentation previously indicated that Persona 4 Revival isn't set to release before April 2026, which at this point isn't a shock (I'm suddenly realizing how close we are to 2026 in general, yikes), but we've clearly still got a bit of a wait ahead of us.

