Persona 6 hopefuls spiral as Sega reveals Persona 4 Revival isn't coming out before April 2026

The long-rumored Persona 4 remake, Persona 4 Revival is releasing at some point after April 1, 2026, and JRPG fans are spiraling at the implication that Persona 6 won't come out for months, if not years, after the 4 remake.

Sega confirmed in its latest management presentation (via Wario64) that Persona 4 Revival, as well as Like a Dragon studio RGG's action game Stranger Than Heaven, are launching "in or after" Sega's fiscal year ending in March 2027, which starts April 1, 2026.

Persona 4 Revival / Stranger Than Heaven is slated to release sometime after April 1, 2026 https://t.co/dgHt6oHhEn pic.twitter.com/XtNEM69pPnJune 20, 2025

Sega finally lifted the lid on the Persona 4 remake during this year's Xbox Games Showcase, and apparently some fans took that to mean it would be coming a little sooner than this new info suggests.

Moreover, the dominant narrative in the comments is that Persona 6 is probably really, really far away from releasing based on the above information. Sega has yet to announce or even explicitly confirm the project's existence, and that alone is a semi-reliable indicator that it's still a few years out, but that hasn't stopped comments like these from being posted all over the place.

"Persona 6 will come out after I'm dead on PS9"

"At this point we'll get a modern P5 remake before P6"

"Persona 6 isn’t coming before 2035"

"we never getting persona 6 dawg"

"P6 2030"

In its presentation, Sony says it's releasing "four mainstay titles and more" during the same fiscal year ending in March 2027, but assuming one of those is Persona 4 Revival, it does seem less likely that Persona 6 will also be one of those titles. That said, Sega isn't necessarily bound by anything it says in these slides, so it's remotely possible that it shifts priorities or drops a surprise on us at some point. Or maybe I'm just huffing hopium as a fellow JRPG sicko and Persona 6 hopeful.

