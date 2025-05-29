Former Persona 4 actors seemingly keep revealing a new JRPG remake from Atlus – by confirming they won't be in it: "I have not been asked to reprise my role"

A Persona 4 remake has long been rumored to be underway, especially after the success of the Persona 3 Reload launch last year – and with multiple actors from the original JRPG now seemingly confirming Atlus is indeed cooking one up, it feels more concrete than ever.

Just yesterday, Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor behind Persona 4's Yosuke Hanamura, posted that he wouldn't be returning for "the Persona 4 remake" – a statement that, unsurprisingly, convinced fans that said remake is actually in the works. Lowenthal explained that he had even requested the role from Atlus directly, possibly going as far as begging: "I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back."

The post from Lowenthal has since been deleted, but he's not the only Persona 4 actor with an out-of-the-blue apparent teaser that a remake is happening. Erin Fitzgerald, the English voice actor for character Chie Satonaka in Atlus' 2012 Golden re-release of the OG JRPG, writes in her own online thread that she won't be returning for a remake: "For those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake. RIP."

Fitzgerald concludes that she is "blessed to have recorded as many Persona 4 games as I did playing her," referencing her role in the fighting game sequels and rhythm spin-offs that came after Persona 4 Golden.

While the posts from both Lowenthal and Fitzgerald don't exactly "officially" confirm that a remake is coming from Atlus, they certainly do spark hope that it's potentially planned or in production – and they're not the only potential evidence, either.

Around two months ago, eagle-eyed Persona stans spotted what could serve as some of the most solid evidence of a remake to date – a newly registered domain. Much like "p3re.jp" was registered just months before Atlus announced Persona 3 Reload, a website domain for "p4re" appeared but didn't yet go live (and still hasn't). Coupled with the two voice actors' more recent possible confirmations of a Persona 4 remake, it's all undeniably convincing, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.



Looking to dive into Atlus' beloved JRPG series? Here are the best Persona games to play.