If the Persona 4 Remake is real, Yosuke's actor says he won't be in it: "I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back"

Death, Taxes, and Persona 4, these are the three constants in life for anyone who was into the series before Persona 5 came out. Even though its sequel has now eclipsed it in popularity, Persona 4 was Atlus' golden boy for almost a decade. And since Persona 3 Reload released last year, rumors of a Persona 4 remake to follow it up have been all over the place. But even if there's no official word about it, we do know one thing: Yuri Lowenthal won't be returning as Yosuke.

Posting on Bluesky, Lowenthal says: "And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back."

Now, Persona 3's remake went with a complete recast, so this isn't too surprising but… wait, did he just confirm a Persona 4 Remake is actually happening?

Naturally, fans are running with this post, with one of the top responses saying "Bro was so mad about not returning, he confirmed the game’s existence out of spite." Meanwhile, another says: "The fact that you confirmed the remake this way is kind of hilarious." While others are simply bummed out that he won't be returning as the character, saying "I'm gonna miss your Yosuke, it's too iconic."

Lowenthal has been voice acting for a long time in extremely high-profile projects, so it seems very strange that this would be an actual leak coming from him (even if Devil May Cry voice actors are notorious for leaking projects ).

It could just be the case of he's heard the rumors and reached out to Atlus and doesn't actually know if it's true or not, but the "they don’t want me to come back" part seems pretty definitive. Even if this isn't an actual leak and is just awkward wording from Lowenthal, the fanbase is definitely running with this as confirmation until the remake is announced no matter what. We'll just have to wait and see if an official announcement is on the cards later down the line.

