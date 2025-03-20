Persona 4 fans are in shambles as website domain for "p4re" appears, potentially following in the footsteps of the Persona 3 Reload announcement

Could Atlus be gearing up for an official reveal?

A screenshot from an animated cutscene in Persona 4 Golden, showing Teddie and protagonist Yu Narukami stood looking surprised.
A Persona 4 remake appears to be even more likely than ever as someone has claimed a website domain that's basically identical to the Japanese Persona 3 Reload site.

Spotted by Persona content creator Faz, the domain "p4re.jp" was registered earlier today – trying to access the website doesn't currently do anything, but you can check its existence on the Whois Domain Lookup site. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to confirm that it's actually Atlus behind this, as the registrant has chosen not to be displayed, although it's worth noting that it's the same with "p3re.jp," the official site for last year's Persona 3 remake.

As Faz points out, the aforementioned p3re.jp domain was first registered on March 15, 2023, just under three months before Persona 3 Reload was officially unveiled. If the p4re.jp site is the real deal, does that mean we could expect an actual remake announcement sooner rather than later?

The timing is certainly interesting, as only last month, Shihoko Hirata, a singer best known for her work on the P4 game soundtracks, teased that she was "recording for a new game," and liked a selection of Persona 4-themed replies on her Instagram post, to boot. While neither of these things is hard evidence that confirms without a shadow of a doubt that something is definitely happening, it does feel rather suspicious at this point.

One thing is admittedly bothering me, though, and that's the fact that this new domain name would seemingly point more to a remake of the original Persona 4 rather than its expanded re-release, Golden. This would follow in the footsteps of Persona 3's remake, which opted to leave out its Portable version's female protagonist and the extra content from its FES version (although the latter was later added as the Episode Aigis – The Answer DLC). It was a questionable decision, and one I've been hoping won't be repeated if Persona 4 gets a similar modern revamp.

I could very well be getting ahead of myself here, of course – there's a chance that a remake could drop the "Golden" label entirely while still including its additions. Beyond that, there's the more crucial point that, at this stage, nothing has actually been confirmed to be happening. Personally, though, I'd be very keen to return to Inaba again – here's hoping Atlus has some good news for us soon.

For more games like Persona, be sure to check out our roundup of the best JRPGs you can play now.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

