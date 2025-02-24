Persona 4's iconic singer confirms she's "recording for a new game," leaving JRPG fans wondering if a remake is finally on the cards

News
By
published

Is it time to make history?

Persona 4 Golden All-Out-Attack cut-in screenshot featuring Kanji, Yu, Chie, and Yukiko.
(Image credit: Atlus)

Could a Persona 4 remake finally be on the cards? If you'll excuse my pun, it certainly looks like there's a chance, because singer Shihoko Hirata – best known for her work on the P4 games – has confirmed she's "recording for a new game," promptly sending JRPG fans into a frenzy.

In a post on Instagram, the singer notes that "the piece is pretty tough, so I'm a bit nervous about getting it right. But I'll do my best!" As has been pointed out by Twitter account @rudiger__tw, the picture she's attached to her post appears to show MIT Studio, which according to music database Discogs, is where recordings for multiple other Persona soundtracks (including Persona 5, Persona 3 Reload, and Persona 4 Dancing All Night) have taken place.

Obviously, the studio isn't exclusively used to record music for Persona games, so this in itself isn't a confirmation of anything. However, in the replies to her post, Hirata has liked a number of comments featuring Persona 4 GIFs – could that be another hint? These aren't the only comments she's liked, however, and scrolling back through her older posts, she's liked plenty of Persona-related replies in the past – even one from last May declaring "Persona 4 reload needed," so take that as you will.

Atlus hasn't confirmed if it's working on a shiny new version of Persona 4, but with Persona 3 now freshly remade, a lot of fans have been left wondering when the coming-of-age slash murder-mystery story might get a new lick of paint. Compared to the most recent Persona games, its visuals have become rather dated, even if its gameplay – for the most part – holds up well. Its cheery slice-of-life vibes and delightful cast are still perfectly intact, of course, even if the character models have seen better days.

If the JRPG was to get a remake, the question remains whether it'd be for the original version or its re-release. Persona 3 Reload made the surprising decision to leave out the extra story content from Persona 3 FES (which was later added as the Episode Aigis DLC), as well as P3 Portable's female protagonist, which felt like quite a missed opportunity. Persona 4 Golden features extra story content, new Social Links, and areas to explore on a scooter – all stuff that'd be a huge shame to miss out on a remake. If it really is happening, here's hoping we get that extended, souped-up version.

Persona 4 Golden ranks highly on our list of the best Persona games for a reason – it's still one of the best JRPGs out there.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

More about persona
Close up of Metis from Persona 3 Reload

Atlus makes games like Persona 3 by "serving players deadly poison wrapped in a sweet coating"
Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis screenshot showing Aigis, a young woman with short blonde hair, standing against a tiled blue backdrop

"Persona is a story about growing up": Atlus lead reveals why the JRPG series always centers around a young male protagonist, but doesn't rule out adults or women in the future
Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star promises the sequel's ending doesn't mean Peter Parker will be "relegated to the couch" in Spider-Man 3
See more latest
See comments