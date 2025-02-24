Persona 4's iconic singer confirms she's "recording for a new game," leaving JRPG fans wondering if a remake is finally on the cards

Could a Persona 4 remake finally be on the cards? If you'll excuse my pun, it certainly looks like there's a chance, because singer Shihoko Hirata – best known for her work on the P4 games – has confirmed she's "recording for a new game," promptly sending JRPG fans into a frenzy.

In a post on Instagram , the singer notes that "the piece is pretty tough, so I'm a bit nervous about getting it right. But I'll do my best!" As has been pointed out by Twitter account @rudiger__tw, the picture she's attached to her post appears to show MIT Studio, which according to music database Discogs , is where recordings for multiple other Persona soundtracks (including Persona 5, Persona 3 Reload, and Persona 4 Dancing All Night) have taken place.

Singer Shihoko Hirata, best known for Persona 4, revealed she's recording for an unannounced game.Her photo shows MIT Studio (Studio 2) in Tokyo—the same one from the Persona 5 Strikers "Recording Making-of" and where most Persona soundtracks of the past decade were recorded... pic.twitter.com/cjSMhe1jtRFebruary 21, 2025

Obviously, the studio isn't exclusively used to record music for Persona games, so this in itself isn't a confirmation of anything. However, in the replies to her post, Hirata has liked a number of comments featuring Persona 4 GIFs – could that be another hint? These aren't the only comments she's liked, however, and scrolling back through her older posts, she's liked plenty of Persona-related replies in the past – even one from last May declaring "Persona 4 reload needed," so take that as you will.

Atlus hasn't confirmed if it's working on a shiny new version of Persona 4, but with Persona 3 now freshly remade, a lot of fans have been left wondering when the coming-of-age slash murder-mystery story might get a new lick of paint. Compared to the most recent Persona games, its visuals have become rather dated, even if its gameplay – for the most part – holds up well. Its cheery slice-of-life vibes and delightful cast are still perfectly intact, of course, even if the character models have seen better days.

If the JRPG was to get a remake, the question remains whether it'd be for the original version or its re-release. Persona 3 Reload made the surprising decision to leave out the extra story content from Persona 3 FES (which was later added as the Episode Aigis DLC), as well as P3 Portable's female protagonist , which felt like quite a missed opportunity. Persona 4 Golden features extra story content, new Social Links, and areas to explore on a scooter – all stuff that'd be a huge shame to miss out on a remake. If it really is happening, here's hoping we get that extended, souped-up version.

Persona 4 Golden ranks highly on our list of the best Persona games for a reason – it's still one of the best JRPGs out there.