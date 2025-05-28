Resident Evil 2 director Hideki Kamiya has no interest in returning to the series, but Dino Crisis on the other hand: "I'd love to give it a shot"

In my opinion there's no game director with a resume as impressive as Hideki Kamiya. Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, and Bayonetta spawned legendary series' while Okami and The Wonderful 101 are both incredible one-offs. The one thing linking them all is the fact that he's never directed any of the sequels to his games until the upcoming Okami 2. But the one sequel Kamiya took the director's chair on was actually his first, 1998's Resident Evil 2. And while Kamiya has been very vocal about wanting to direct the likes of a Devil May Cry remake or Viewtiful Joe 3 now that he's back working with Capcom, he's not all that keen on returning to the publisher's marquee franchise.

In an interview with MinnMax's Ben Hanson titled "69 Questions For Okami Director Hideki Kamiya," Kamiya was asked if he ever wanted to direct a new Resident Evil game, to which the director simply responded, "nah." He didn't explain why he felt this way, but just prior to that question, he called Resident Evil 2 the game he had the hardest time with as a director (naturally, since it was his first time).

Hanson followed up by asking about any interest in other Capcom titles. Naturally, Viewtiful Joe 3 is a game Kamiya has already expressed interest in, so the host asked what he would do with the game, to which Kamiya responded, "I've already got the idea in my head. So you'll find out if I ever get to make it." And despite turning down Resident Evil, he was asked about Capcom's other survival horror series, Dino Crisis, to which Kamiya responded, "I'd love to give it a shot."

Hanson also asked Kamiya some other important questions like "would your mom think I'm cool," "you're on Twitter a lot, has Elon Musk ever slid into your DMs and offered to impregnate you," and a question about Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai's youtube channel (to which Kamiya responded to by saying that his own channel was more interesting). Perhaps more relevantly, he asked if Kamiya is sticking to his original vision for Okami 2, to which he responded, "In a sense, yes. But I actually can't remember a lot of the stuff I thought about 20 years ago. So I'll have to remember what that is, and then inject current ideas into it."

