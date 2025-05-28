Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya reckons he's a better YouTuber than Smash Bros boss Masahiro Sakurai: "My YouTube channel is much more interesting than Sakurai's"

Devil May Cry and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya has never been one to shy away from an online battle, taking on all manner of people in Twitter spats. And now he's thrown the gauntlet down to Super Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai. While both men are working on surprising sequels to sixth-gen cult classics (Okami 2 for Kamiya, with Sakurai working on Kirby Air Riders), Kamiya has maintained that he has the more interesting YouTube channel of the duo.

In the MinnMax interview " 69 Questions For Okami Director Hideki Kamiya, " the legendary developer was asked a series of rapid-fire questions by host Ben Hanson. The host asked asked if anyone else tried to pick up Scalebound after it was canceled by Microsoft ("it would've taken a lot of money), if the Wonderful 101 flopped harder on Wii-U or Steam ("I don't think either sold very well"), and why his underwear was severely ripped in a photo he posted after leaving Platinum ("I don't know, I was on the shitter one day, pulled my pants down, and saw the hole there").

Hanson then asks, "Are you angry at Sakurai for making YouTube look so easy?" to which Kamiya responds, "Yeah, but I think my YouTube channel is much more interesting than Sakurai's." Throwing down the gauntlet to let the MinnMax commenters decide who the best YouTuber really is (although Sakurai has retired from the YouTube game).

Obviously, there's no actual beef between the two, with Kamiya later telling Hanson that when Bayonetta was added to Smash, "I told Sakurai to do whatever he wanted. I trusted him to do the best job." Sakurai often consults with the original developers of games when adding them to Smash (for example, the producer of Arms is the one who told him to go with MinMin as the game's rep), so for Kamiya to give him full rein undoubtedly shows a ton of trust.

Personally, it's hard to decide between the two. Sakurai's channel is an incredibly interesting deep dive into game development, while Kamiya is just hanging about being silly and filming Vlogs in the park . Maybe they can cross over when it's time for Smash Bros 6 to come out.

New Mario Kart World footage seems to confirm a new way to race that was originally planned for Double Dash 22 years ago.