It took 18 years, but an Okami sequel is finally in the works at Capcom under original director Hideki Kamiya

Arguably the most unexpected announcement at The Game Awards 2024 is the revival of Capcom's classic action-adventure game Okami.

The brief teaser trailer below doesn't reveal much, except for teasing a return to the gorgeous paintbrush art style and a comeback for wolf protagonist Amaterasu. The most notable detail, however, is that original director Hideki Kamiya is returning to helm this new sequel. In a press release, Capcom says the game "being co-developed among multiple studios," including M-Two and Machine Head Works. The third studio in this triangle is called Clovers, seemingly named in tribute to the old Capcom studio Clover, and it's there that Kamiya works.

Okami sequel - Project Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The original Okami was a Zelda-style action-adventure game released for the PS2 in 2006, notable for its absolutely gorgeous watercolor woodcut aesthetics and unique paintbrush gameplay gimmicks, and it maintains a devoted fanbase to this day. Director Hideki Kamiya was a decade-plus veteran at Capcom by the time of Okami's original release in 2006, and his sub-studio Clover was responsible for beloved cult classics like Viewtiful Joe. Unfortunately, while Okami got outstanding reviews, it didn't sell particularly well, and in the wake of the game's release, Kamiya left the studio shortly before Capcom shut it down.

While Capcom itself did try to keep Okami going with the spinoff title Okamiden on DS in 2010, it didn't quite capture the magic of the original. Kamiya went on to co-found PlatinumGames with a number of other Clover veterans, and there helmed titles like Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101. In 2023, he announced that he was leaving Platinum, but it wasn't clear what his next step would be at the time. Earlier this year, however, he did tease that it's his "duty" to make sequels to Okami and Viewtiful Joe, and it seems at least one of those duties is getting fulfilled. (Here's hoping the other one pans out, too.)

