Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya would love to remake the first game: "Capcom – please leave it to me"

Hideki Kamiya has publicly requested that Capcom allow him to handle a potential Devil May Cry remake and the future of the Viewtiful Joe series.

Despite being notorious for blocking people on Twitter for even the slightest annoyance, Hideki Kamiya hosts his own YouTube show dedicated to answering comments by fans of his work. While he is once again collaborating with Capcom, with his new studio Clovers creating a sequel to Okami, naturally, many want to know if he'll return to another one of the series he created under Capcom.

In the new episode of Kamiya's series, a fan asks if he could work on a remake of Devil May Cry, and if he has any ideas in mind for how it could be improved. To which Kamiya responds, "As for a Devil May Cry remake – of course I'd love to do that." He says that he doesn't replay his own games after release, but that he sometimes watches gameplay clips of the original Devil May Cry and thinks, "yeah, this really does feel like 24-year-old game design." And while he would like to "remake it from the ground up" with "today's technology and game design approach".

However, he doesn't have any specific ideas on how a Devil May Cry remake could improve on the original, saying, "I don't think seriously unless it's really happening, so right now, I don't have anything." But he does say, "if the time comes, I'll come up with something. That's what I do," before pleading, "Capcom – please leave it to me" adding, "also, let me handle Viewtiful Joe too."

Outside of a terrible mobile game and the new anime series, Devil May Cry hasn't had as much as a peep since Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition released back in 2020. Series producer Hideaki Itsuno went on to work on Dragon's Dogma 2 and has since left Capcom. So a Kamiya-led Devil May Cry remake could be precisely what the series needs to get back into action.



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 boss clarifies no DLC is planned – instead, they're focusing on improving the base game.