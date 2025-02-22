Devil May Cry's Netflix release date, trailer, its surprising game connection, and everything else we know

Get ready for a hell of a time with Devil May Cry, the new anime from Netflix that's bringing Capcom's gun-toting demon hunter Dante roaring onto our television screens this April.

But given how little time we have left until release, there's surprisingly little information out there in the way of the series' plot and characters. To really hammer it home, only one cast member has been confirmed as of writing.

Yet, if you start looking a little below the surface you'll see there's plenty to discover. To help Devil May Cry fans new and old alike, we've put together a guide to the upcoming Netflix series. That includes the confirmed release date, quotes from creator Adi Shankar about its place in canon, and even theories surrounding a surprising game connection – one that hints at this adaptation going beyond the games and into unlikely, uncharted territory.

For more, check out our guides on how to watch Demon Slayer in order and all the latest on One-Punch Man season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devil May Cry will be released on Netflix on April 3, 2025.

We expect that, much like the likes of Castlevania: Nocturne and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, episodes will drop all at once at around midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern/8:00 AM BST.

The release date was announced in the best way possible – via the first look at Devil May Cry's anarchic opening credits, which is backed by Limp Bizkit's 'Rollin''.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Devil May Cry story: is it adapting the games?

(Image credit: Netflix)

As per Netflix, Devil May Cry's synopsis reads, "Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Intriguingly, there's been very little confirmation of what exactly Devil May Cry is adapting, if anything. The trailers and comments from creator Adi Shankar – more on those both below – suggest it's taking place in a 'Bootleg Multiverse' away from main canon, though one character in the first Devil May Cry trailer may have revealed the surprising source material it could be adapting.

Curious? In last year's Geeked Week reveal, a character by the name of White Rabbit shows up, alongside a voiceover that the Gates of Hell will be "open soon".

Devil May Cry's Netflix series, then, could be adapting the prequel manga of Devil May Cry 3, one which sees Dante on the hunt for a missing girl by the name of his Alice – and sees him come into contact with the White Rabbit. Along the way, he appears to encounter his long-thought-dead brother Vergil.

While this is all speculation it is, admittedly, one that fans have clung onto – especially as it allows for some fleshing out of Dante's early story without bumping into too much established lore.

Devil May Cry cast: who is voicing Dante?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In a slight surprise, game actor Reuben Langdon won't be voicing Dante in the Netflix series. Instead, Johnny Yong Bosch – who plays Nero in Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5 – will be taking over as Dante for this project.

Other cast members haven't been confirmed, though concept art at LightBox Expo 2024 (H/T attendee Lonegamer78's updates grouped together on Reddit ) seems to suggest both Vergil and Lady will appear in the show.

Devil May Cry trailer

Devil May Cry | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first main Devil May Cry trailer, which you can see above, was released in September 2024 during Netflix's Geeked Week. In it, the world is introduced to Dante, the swaggering, confident demon hunter who aims to put several ounces of lead into any demon that comes his way.

While the first teaser is more style over substance in terms of concrete story details, it does showcase Studio Mir's animation flourishes and the Netflix series' bloodlust for action.

Devil May Cry episode count

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first season of Devil May Cry on Netflix will consist of eight episodes, as confirmed by Adi Shankar during an interview with IGN.

But that might not be the end. Shankar also confirmed that he's planning a "multi-season" arc for the Netflix series. Watch this space.

Does Devil May Cry fit into game canon?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Right now, it appears Devil May Cry's game series – that is, entries one through five in the mainline franchise – is completely separate from the Netflix series.

Instead, the anime is part of what creator Adi Shankar told IGN in 2018 is the 'Bootleg Multiverse' alongside Castlevania. Writing on Instagram, he describes this Devil May Cry universe as "set in a late '90s/early 2000s PS2 era of the world. It's not set in modern times. It's set in my memory of the world, pre- and post-9/11."

Where to stream Devil May Cry

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devil May Cry will be streaming exclusively on Netflix for all subscribers. For more, check out our picks for the best anime on Netflix.

Then, dive into the 25 best anime you should be watching in 2025, plus all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.